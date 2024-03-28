Garfield man faces charges in fatal September 2023 drug overdose

A Garfield man was charged in a fatal September drug overdose, authorities stated on Thursday.

Melvin Guzman, 29, was charged in the September death of Garfield resident Ivan Santiago, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office. Guzman faces charges including first-degree strict liability in a drug-induced death and third-degree distribution of fentanyl.

The Garfield Police Department received a 911 call reporting a drug overdose involving two victims on Lincoln Place on Sept. 17, 2023, the prosecutor's office stated. Upon arriving, tried to save the victims including using naloxone. Despite these efforts, 30-year-old Santiago died due to the overdose after being taken to a nearby hospital.

A six-month investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Garfield Police Department uncovered evidence implicating Guzman in the distribution of drugs that led to Santiago's death, the prosecutor's office stated.

Guzman was held at Bergen County Jail pending his initial appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

