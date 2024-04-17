Friends, colleagues react to death of Bob Graham, past Florida governor, U.S. senator

Florida's political class paid homage to the late Gov. and U.S. Sen. Graham after news of his death Tuesday night at the age of 87.

His daughter Gwen, a former member of Congress for the Tallahassee area, announced his death in a social media post. He died at home in a Gainesville retirement community, surrounded by family.

Graham, a lifelong Democrat, was governor in 1979-87 and one of the Sunshine State's U.S. senators from 1987-2005.

Gwen Graham posted a statement from the Graham family, calling the family patriarch a “visionary leader, dedicated public servant and even more importantly, a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.” The family added that he devoted his life to bettering the world around him.

Gwen Graham reads her father's children's book "Rhoda the Alligator" to a small audience at Hearth and Soul on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.

“The memorials to that devotion are everywhere – from the Everglades and other natural treasures he was determined to preserve, to the colleges and universities he championed with his commitment to higher education, to the global understanding he helped to foster through his work with the intelligence community and so many more,” the family said.

They also recalled his “work days,” the hundreds of events where he performed for a day the jobs held by average Floridians.

“While he valued his opportunities to represent others in public office, the jobs Bob Graham most loved were those he spent working alongside everyday Floridians,” the statement said, adding that it “forever changed his perspective on Florida and his approach to public service.”

Bob Graham 'made a huge difference for Florida'

Jim Eaton, a Tallahassee attorney, worked in legislative affairs for Graham as governor and managed his 1986 campaign before that.

“Like all of those who had the privilege to work with Bob Graham, I’m deeply saddened to hear of his passing," Eaton said. "President Kennedy said, ‘One man can make a difference and every man should try.’ Bob Graham made a huge difference for Florida, in so many ways — environmental programs, improving education, and many others.

"Graham’s particular genius was working alongside average Floridians day-by-day at their jobs, working a full day in construction, picking vegetables, teaching classes and collecting trash at the back of a truck," Eaton added. "Work days connected him to the people of Florida in a fundamental, non-partisan way that is gone from our politics.

"We need more like him and we mourn his passing.”

Graham was 'one of my heroes'

“He is one of my heroes for a large number of reasons,” said Jon Mills, dean emeritus at the University of Florida Law School and a former Florida House Speaker.

Jon Mills

“I’m looking at my home office wall and I have pictures of signing ceremonies of bills related to wetlands, growth management and water quality: All things that he was integral in supporting and doing. In the environmental area, he was a hero.”

'He was truly beloved'

Steve Schale, a longtime Democratic operative and Barack Obama’s 2008 Florida campaign director, recalled Graham’s ability to connect with people.

Steve Schale ran President Barack Obama's Florida campaign in 2008 and now is involved with a Super PAC supporting Joe Biden.

“Whether staffing him at an event or grabbing breakfast at a local diner, he always took the time to make whoever wanted his time feel special,” Schale said.

“He was truly beloved. I remember one poll we did in 2012, he had virtually no negative name ID whatsoever. Even people who disagreed with him believed him to be a good man. And he was.”

'Florida weeps for you'

Sean Shaw, son of the late Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Leander Shaw, who Graham appointed to the court in 1983, posted on X, “This hurts."

“Bob Graham was the best of Florida. Ethics, Environment, Diversity. People. Without Bob Graham, there would be no Chief Justice Leander Shaw. And it was the honor of a lifetime for me to campaign by his side.”

Shaw, a former state representative, said of Graham, “Florida weeps for you.”

'A statesman who truly cared'

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, a Republican whose family owns Panama City’s Captain Anderson’s restaurant, also wrote on X that Graham “will long be remembered as as a statesman who truly cared for the state of Florida.

“He was a longtime customer of Captain Anderson’s and was kind enough to take me to lunch in the FL Senate dining room and share some wisdom when I was just a student in community college.”

A 'good man ... a great Floridian'

Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, who also served two terms as Florida governor, called Graham a “good man and a great Floridian who dedicated his life to our state.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott

“His legacy will live forever,” Scott said on X. “Not because of any title he held, but for what he did with those opportunities to improve Florida and the lives of families in the Sunshine State. Ann and I are heartbroken to learn of his passing.”

Fellow Democrats mourn Bob Graham's passing

State Sen. Shevrin Jones, D-Miami Gardens, posted on X, “In times of loss, we remember a giant among us. Bob Graham was not just a governor or a U.S. Senator, he was a beacon of leadership and a devoted family man. His legacy of compassion and dedication will endure.”

Senator Shevrin Jones ask Joseph Ladapo a question during a Senate Health Policy Committee hearing Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.

Nikki Fried, the state’s Democratic Party chair and a former state agriculture commissioner, recalled that “growing up in Miami, (Graham) was the first political name I learned as he was beloved by all. His love for our state may have only been matched by his love for his Florida Gators.”

'A true statesman'

Anna B. Gray of Tallahassee wrote late Thursday in an email to the Tallahassee Democrat: "I was in Sen. Graham’s first “work day,” which was a full semester class at my high school (Miami Carol City), where he taught comparative politics.

"As a college student, I volunteered for his gubernatorial campaign, and ended up marrying Mixson’s campaign aide. The last time I saw him was at my 40th high school reunion. He was always a very down to earth kind of person and a champion of educators and quality education. He was also a true statesman."

Obituary: Bob Graham, former Florida governor and U.S. senator with a common touch, dies at 87

Jim Rosica and other staff of the USA TODAY Network-Florida contributed.

