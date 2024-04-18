Why are flags at half-staff in Florida? It's to honor Bob Graham. What to know

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered flags around Florida to fly at half-staff in honor of former governor and U.S. Sen. Bob Graham.

Bob Graham, 87, died April 16 in a retirement community in Gainesville surrounded by his family, including his wife of 65 years, Adele.

The two-term governor served from 1979 to 1987. He also served three terms as a U.S. senator, representing Florida from 1987 to 2005.

When will flags fly at half-staff for Bob Graham?

DeSantis directed the U.S. and Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout Florida from sunrise to sunset beginning immediately.

They should be flown at half-staff until the day of Graham's internment.

As of Wednesday afternoon, funeral plans had not yet been formally announced, though he is expected to lie in state at the old Capitol in Tallahassee before a private burial at Oakland Cemetery.

What did DeSantis say about Bob Graham?

"Governor Graham exemplified a commitment to public service and to bettering the State of Florida," DeSantis said.

"As Governor, Governor Graham championed economic advancement and public education, with an emphasis on civics for Florida’s children, and made historic achievements in conserving Florida’s natural resources.

"In retirement, Governor Graham published regularly on state and national issues and founded the Bob Graham Center for Public Service at the University of Florida to train future political leaders."

Who was former senator Bob Graham?

Graham has been described as perhaps the most distinctive and and popular politician of modern Florida history with a quirky common touch.

At one point in his career, he chose a rural lawmaker — the late Lt. Gov. Wayne Mixson of Marianna — as his running mate in 1978. Campaign lapel pins touted them as the “Graham-Cracker ticket.”

Graham was known for his monthly “work days,” days he set aside to work beside everyday Floiridians. He kept up the practice for almost 40 years, working at jobs ranging from from short-order cooks and baggage handlers to drug-enforcement agents and Capitol Press Corps reporters. He said it helped him keep in touch with regular people.

Although educated at Harvard, Graham was celebrated for his "common man" approach to governing.

How long was Bob Graham governor of Florida?

In his entire political career, Graham never lost an election.

He held the following offices:

1966-1970: Florida House of Representatives

1970-1978: Florida Senate

1978-1987: Florida governor

1987-2005: U.S. Senate

The Grahams have four daughters: Gwen Graham, Cissy McCullough, Suzanna Gibson and Kendall Elias.

Is it half-mast or half-staff?

On ships and at naval stations ashore, flags are flown at half-mast.

On shore, flags are flown at half-staff.

Contributor: James L. Rosica, Tallahassee Democrat

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Bob Graham: Former governor, senator dies at 87. Flags at half-staff