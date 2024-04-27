Fresno County’s neediest residents may see welfare programs cut in California budget deficit

Raising twins as a working single mother became a bigger challenge for Gente Tesfai when she suffered a knee injury that required major surgery, leaving her unable to return to work.

That’s when she turned to the California Work Opportunity and Responsibility to Kids (CalWORKs) where the Fresno County Department of Social Services helped her go back to school. She will receive her master’s this year from Fresno State.

“As a single mom without external support, CalWORKs gave me hope and a path to a better life,” said Tesfai.

The type of support Tesfai received might soon be available to fewer people in the county, whose poverty rate is 18.6% higher than the national rate and 13% above the state rate.

In light of a $58 billion budget deficit, Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed $41.9 million in cuts to CalWORKs. Locally, the program helps 50,654 residents annually with a staff of over 2,600.

CalWORKs – part of a federal welfare program that provides temporary cash aid and social services – is designed to help reduce poverty. It also offers child care, mental health, and employment services to help families become self-sufficient.

Welfare program called “crucial” for Fresno County

“CalWORKs is crucial in Fresno County due to high social and economic disparities, such as low wages, high unemployment, and inadequate affordable housing,” said Sanja Bugay, director of the county’s social services department.

The county’s unemployment rate is above the state average at 9.5%, and 23.4% don’t have a high school diploma or GED. This leads to more people dependent on CalWORKs.

When Tesfrai heard that Gov. Newsom is considering cutting the funding for CaLWORKs, she felt devastated. She is concerned that parents won’t get the support for their education and employment that makes their progress difficult to escape poverty.

“The state should prioritize funding programs like CalWORKs, not cut funding because it’s not just about providing temporary assistance; it’s about empowering individuals to break free from cycles of poverty and become self-sufficient contributors to society,” said Tesfai.

The proposed cuts would project a loss of $8.2 million next year for Fresno County’s program. Some Democrats, according to CalMATTERS, prefer a funding freeze.

“Although not ideal, freezing funding for CalWORKs is preferable to making cuts, particularly during economic downturns when safety net programs are crucial,” said Bugay. “Maintaining current funding levels ensures that essential services for vulnerable families are maintained, which prevents further hardships.”

CalWORKs programs and understaffing

CalWORKs offers many programs from housing, utilities, medical care, food, or clothing for eligibility for temporary assistance. In addition, families or individuals can receive ongoing monthly cash assistance for basic needs. But, if the funding gets cut, then the department will be understaffed to help the people that need CalWORKs the most.

Bugay says that if the state cuts the funding for CalWORKs, it will be difficult for her to help families who need help with the program. In addition, she and other social workers need to navigate the complex rules of CalWORKs, which at times contradict other assistance programs.

CalWORKS’ waiting time and approvals take 45 days, but it varies from county to county, according to a report from Marca. However, if CalWORKS funding gets slashed, county residents will face longer waits and delayed eligibility. In addition, the lack of funding will create more caseloads for social services employees.

“These impacts could undermine the program’s ability to support families striving to overcome poverty effectively,” said Bugay.

There has been an increase since post-COVID 19 on people applying for CalWORKs. But the funding in the county for CalWORKs is decreasing while applications for help trend higher, said Bugay.

If California goes through with funding cuts, it will result in more understaffing for Social Services, he said.

“Maintaining funding for various components of CalWORKs – family stabilization, employment services, or general aid – is crucial,” said Bugay. “These programs provide critical support to families in distress and play a pivotal role in sustaining the economic vitality of small businesses throughout the community.”