Former Atlanta BLM activist accused of stealing from donors to fund lavish lifestyle found guilty

A former Atlanta activist accused of creating a bogus Black Lives Matter group to steal $500,000 from donors to fund his lavish lifestyle has been found guilty on wire fraud and money laundering charges.

An investigation by the FBI concluded that Sir Maejor Page, also known as Tyree Conyers-Page, had created a Facebook page called Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta and had been soliciting money through the page through a GoFundMe account.

Page allegedly used money through his Black Lives Matter nonprofit in Ohio as well for personal purchases.

Throughout the week-long trial, the jury heard about the dual sides of Page. Several witnesses testified about the social justice work he said he was trying to accomplish in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in 2020 but was then presented with the man other witnesses said was all about using the money he raised to fund a lavish lifestyle.

Following Floyd’s death, Page used the Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta organization and “netted nearly $500,000 in donations through the organization’s Facebook fund-raising portal,” the Toledo Blade reported.

“The charity, however, had lost its federal tax-exempt status, and its Georgia incorporation had been canceled,’ the newspaper said.

After Page left Atlanta, he moved to Ohio where he created another charity called Hi Frequency Ohio, and even bought a home under the charity’s name. An FBI agent testified that the cost of the home was $100,000.

“Page’s lawyer, Charles Boss, said the house was purchased for use as a ‘Community House’ to be used as BLM of Greater Atlanta’s office and potentially to house homeless people or perhaps a battered women’s shelter,” the Toledo Blade reported.

In the federal complaint against him, it said Page made several purchases in the Toledo area through the organization that included a security system which cost $1,310, tailored suits and accessories totaling $2,065, furniture purchases totaling more than $12,000, Walmart purchases totaling more than $4,000, and Home Depot charges of $2,125.67.

Patrick Newbill testified that he joined Page’s BLM-GA after the group was formed in the mid-2010s. He said that Page “was very good at preventing people from antagonizing or attacking law enforcement, or antagonizing or attacking counter-protesters.”

Earlier in the week, a fellow activist named Abelino Ruiz told the jury that he eventually distanced himself from Page after his “true colors” began to show.

Ruiz said he eventually went to the FBI because, “I am a man who works for justice, and Sir Maejor had become the oppressor.”

Page represented himself during the trial. On the stand, he said, “he never deliberately misled anyone when he took money from the charity.”

A forfeiture hearing has been set for April 22 and sentencing will take place at a later date.

