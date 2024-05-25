Food Lion expands grocery delivery service across SC

Food Lion has expanded its grocery delivery service across South Carolina, The Herald reported.

The service allows customers to place orders and confirm availability.

You can place an order on the store’s website or app.

Want to know if a Food Lion will deliver to your home? Check and see if you live in one of the zip codes listed below:

29003, 29006, 29009, 29010, 29014, 29015, 29016, 29018, 29020, 29030, 29031, 29032, 29033, 29036, 29037, 29038, 29039, 29042, 29044, 29045, 29047, 29048, 29052, 29053, 29054, 29055, 29056, 29058, 29059, 29061, 29063, 29065, 29067, 29069, 29070, 29072, 29073, 29074, 29075, 29078, 29079, 29081, 29082, 29101, 29105, 29107, 29108, 29112, 29113, 29114, 29115, 29117, 29118, 29122, 29123, 29125, 29126, 29127, 29129, 29130, 29133, 29135, 29137, 29138, 29142, 29145, 29146, 29148, 29160, 29161, 29162, 29163, 29164, 29166, 29169, 29170, 29172, 29175, 29178, 29180, 29201, 29203, 29204, 29205, 29206, 29207, 29208, 29209, 29210, 29212, 29223, 29225, 29229, 29301, 29302, 29303, 29306, 29307, 29316, 29320, 29321, 29322, 29323, 29324, 29325, 29329, 29330, 29331, 29332, 29333, 29334, 29335, 29338, 29340, 29341, 29346, 29349, 29351, 29353, 29355, 29356, 29360, 29364, 29365, 29368, 29369, 29370, 29372, 29373, 29374, 29375, 29376, 29377, 29378, 29379, 29384, 29385, 29388, 29401, 29403, 29404, 29405, 29406, 29407, 29409, 29410, 29412, 29414, 29418, 29420, 29424, 29425, 29426, 29429, 29431, 29432, 29436, 29437, 29438, 29439, 29440, 29445, 29446, 29448, 29449, 29450, 29451, 29452, 29453, 29455, 29456, 29458, 29461, 29464, 29466, 29468, 29469, 29470, 29471, 29472, 29477, 29479, 29481, 29482, 29483, 29485, 29486, 29487, 29488, 29492, 29501, 29505, 29506, 29510, 29512, 29516, 29518, 29519, 29520, 29525, 29526, 29527, 29530, 29532, 29536, 29540, 29541, 29543, 29544, 29545, 29546, 29547, 29550, 29554, 29555, 29556, 29560, 29563, 29564, 29565, 29566, 29567, 29568, 29570, 29571, 29572, 29574, 29575, 29576, 29577, 29579, 29580, 29581, 29582, 29583, 29584, 29585, 29588, 29590, 29591, 29592, 29593, 29594, 29596, 29601, 29605, 29607, 29609, 29611, 29613, 29614, 29615, 29617, 29620, 29621, 29624, 29625, 29626, 29627, 29628, 29630, 29631, 29634, 29635, 29638, 29639, 29640, 29642, 29643, 29644, 29645, 29646, 29649, 29650, 29651, 29653, 29654, 29655, 29657, 29658, 29659, 29661, 29662, 29664, 29665, 29666, 29667, 29669, 29670, 29671, 29672, 29673, 29676, 29678, 29680, 29681, 29682, 29683, 29684, 29685, 29686, 29687, 29689, 29690, 29691, 29692, 29693, 29696, 29697, 29702, 29704, 29706, 29707, 29708, 29709, 29710, 29712, 29714, 29715, 29717, 29718, 29720, 29724, 29726, 29727, 29729, 29730, 29732, 29733, 29741, 29742, 29743, 29745, 29801, 29803, 29805, 29809, 29810, 29812, 29816, 29817, 29819, 29821, 29824, 29826, 29827, 29828, 29829, 29831, 29832, 29834, 29836, 29838, 29840, 29841, 29842, 29843, 29844, 29845, 29847, 29848, 29849, 29851, 29853, 29856, 29860, 29899, 29902, 29904, 29905, 29906, 29907, 29909, 29910, 29911, 29912, 29916, 29918, 29921, 29922, 29923, 29924, 29927, 29929, 29932, 29934, 29935, 29936, 29939, 29940, 29941, 29943, 29944, 29945



