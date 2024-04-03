Flights paused at Dortmund Airport after minor small-plane accident

A general view of the airfield through the glass panes of the visitors terrace. Flight operations at Dortmund Airport in western Germany were interrupted for about an hour on Wednesday after two people suffered minor injuries in an accident involving a small airplane. Bernd Thissen/dpa

Flight operations at Dortmund Airport in western Germany were interrupted for about an hour on Wednesday after two people suffered minor injuries in an accident involving a small airplane.

The small aircraft broke through a fence while attempting to take off from the airport at around 11:45 am (0945 GMT) on Wednesday. The aircraft came to a halt in a field outside the airport, according to police.

The two occupants were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Take-offs were halted for around an hour after the accident, and incoming flights were diverted to other airports.

An airport spokesman told dpa that only a small handful of flights were affected and the impact was "minimal." The spokesman said the flight disruption ended by about 1 pm.

After such an incident, a safety check with a brief halt to flight operations is a normal procedure, he said.

The small aircraft had not yet taken off from the ground, so it was not considered a crash.