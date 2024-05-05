Fleming leading Simms in race for Round Rock City Council seat in May election

Melissa Fleming has a wide lead over Alan Simms in the race between political newcomers for the Place 3 seat on the Round Rock City Council after early voting in Williamson County on Saturday. Meanwhile, two charter amendments were enjoying big leads.

Fleming had 1,387, votes, or 68.6%, after the early ballots were counted, with Simms having 636.

Proposition A on court judges and the Municipal Court had 1,695 votes for and 252 votes against. Proposition B, which is intended to shorten the time to have a plat approved, was winning 1,362-556.

Fleming, 47, is a wealth advisor with Ironbridge Private Wealth, while Simms, 64, is the owner of Rio Grande Tex-Mex restaurant. Place 3 incumbent Matthew Baker is not seeking a third term to the seat he has held since 2018.

Kristen Stevens, a 48-year-old Realtor, is running unopposed for a second term in Place 5.

In 2022, the city's estimated population was 124,614, with 184,993 residents in the greater Round Rock area. As of April, the city officials have estimated the population within city limits is 132,927. A 2022 report by the city projected that by 2040, the population within city limits will be 194,151 and the population in the greater Round Rock area will be 266,051.

Fleming said public safety, maintaining city infrastructure and preserving the uniqueness of the city are the biggest issues the city is facing. She said residents are also concerned about traffic and the city's water supply.

Melissa Fleming

To address residents' concerns about water supply she said there needs to be direct involvement with the community to promote water conservation. For traffic concerns, she said the city needs a comprehensive transportation plan along with a strong street maintenance program.

"Prioritizing proper planning and funding for roads and maintenance is crucial to the future of our city, Fleming said. "I will seek to attract businesses offering high-quality, well-compensated jobs, and to establish long-term strategic plans that safeguard our city's infrastructure needs."

Fleming started the Austin-Round Rock Chapter of the Cure Starts Now, or Team Brock, in honor of her son, who died of a rare, incurable type of brain cancer at the age of 7.

Simms said the major issues facing the city are those that affect the quality of life for residents, such as traffic congestion, affordability, drug abuse within the community and water conservation.

Alan Simms

He said that if elected, his main goal is to create a collaborative and inclusive community that supports local businesses by assisting mom-and-pop shops. He also wants to work to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance transportation infrastructure.

"I am committed to attentively listening to (residents') concerns and leveraging my expertise to collaboratively devise practical solutions that uphold the prosperity and well-being of our community."

Charter amendments

Round Rock voters also are deciding on proposed amendments to the city’s charter to clarify the roles and procedures of the Municipal Court and the Planning and Zoning Commission.

The first proposed amendment would clarify the designation and requirements of court judges and the handling costs and fines by the Municipal Court.

In a report, the chairman of the Charter Review Commission said the change is recommended because the section’s language is vague and does not give distinctions between judges. He also said the section does not consider where costs and fines are intended to go.

The second amendment would delete a subsection of the charter allowing city staff to have the ability to approve, conditionally approve or disapprove a plat, aligning with the Texas Local Government Code. The report said the amendment is recommended to quicken the development process.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Check out election results for Round Rock City Council. See who won.