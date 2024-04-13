Meet the 2 political newcomers running for Place 3 seat on Round Rock City Council

Two newcomers and an incumbent are running for a seat on the Round Rock City Council in the May 4 elections.

Two political newcomers are running for the Place 3 seat on the Round Rock City Council while an incumbent is running unopposed in the May 4 elections.

Vying for the Place 3 seat are newcomers Melissa Fleming, a 47-year-old wealth advisor with Ironbridge Private Wealth, and Alan Simms, the 64-year-old owner of Rio Grande Tex-Mex restaurant.

Matthew Baker, who holds the Place 3 seat, said he would not seek a third term to spend more time with his family and meet the demands of his small business. He has served on the City Council since 2018.

Kristen Stevens, 48, a Realtor, is running unopposed for a second term in Place 5. Round Rock council members serve three-year terms.

On May 4, residents will also vote on two charter amendments. Early voting runs from April 22 through April 30.

Place 3 race

In 2022, the city's estimated population was 124,614, with 184,993 residents in the greater Round Rock area. As of April, the city officials have estimated the population within city limits is 132,927. A 2022 report by the city projected that by 2040, the population within city limits will be 194,151 and the population in the greater Round Rock area will be 266,051.

Fleming said public safety, maintaining city infrastructure and preserving the uniqueness of the city are the biggest issues the city is facing. She said residents are also concerned about traffic and the city's water supply.

To address residents' concerns about water supply she said there needs to be direct involvement with the community to promote water conservation. For traffic concerns, she said the city needs a comprehensive transportation plan along with a strong street maintenance program.

Melissa Fleming

"My overall goal is to balance future growth and development while preserving the unique character of our great community," she said. "Prioritizing proper planning and funding for roads and maintenance is crucial to the future of our city. I will seek to attract businesses offering high-quality, well-compensated jobs, and to establish long-term strategic plans that safeguard our city's infrastructure needs."

Fleming said her 26 years of experience in the financial sector and involvement in the community through boards and committees make her the best candidate for the Place 3 seat. She said her experience gives her the tools needed to address the city's public safety needs and budgetary concerns in the most effective way.

Fleming started the Austin-Round Rock Chapter of the Cure Starts Now, or Team Brock, in honor of her son, who died of a rare, incurable type of brain cancer at the age of 7.

Alan Simms

Simms said the major issues facing the city are those that affect the quality of life for residents, such as traffic congestion, affordability, drug abuse within the community and water conservation. He said these are the same issues that most concern residents.

Simms said that if elected, his main goal is to create a collaborative and inclusive community that supports local businesses by assisting mom-and-pop shops. He also wants to work to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance transportation infrastructure.

"As a candidate deeply rooted in Round Rock's fabric, I am committed to tackling these challenges head-on, working tirelessly to find solutions that benefit all residents and foster a thriving, inclusive community," he said. "I am committed to attentively listening to these concerns and leveraging my expertise to collaboratively devise practical solutions that uphold the prosperity and well-being of our community."

Simms said he is the best candidate because he engages with the community and has attended a majority of City Council meetings and other community gatherings to listen to residents; concerns.

Place 5

Stevens said the city's major issues stem from its growth. She said the city has to be able to provide water and wastewater, transportation and public safety, She said residents have told her their biggest concerns are high taxes, traffic and public safety.

Kristin Stevens

She said during her second term her goals are to provide residents a city where they can raise a family. She said this is only possible if the city can provide core services while maintaining low tax rates.

"I am dedicated to ensuring that we continue to be responsible stewards of our citizens' dollars by staying focused on providing high-value core services — public safety, water and transportation," Stevens said. "If we can stay focused on these issues, we will continue to be that special place that brought my family here over 40 years ago."

City charter amendments

Round Rock voters will also decide on proposed amendments to the city’s charter to clarify the roles and procedures of the Municipal Court and the Planning and Zoning Commission.

The first proposed amendment would clarify the designation and requirements of court judges and the handling costs and fines by the Municipal Court.

In a report, the chairman of the Charter Review Commission said the change is recommended because the section’s language is vague and does not give distinctions between judges. He also said the section does not consider where costs and fines are intended to go.

The second amendment would delete a subsection of the charter allowing city staff to have the ability to approve, conditionally approve or disapprove a plat, aligning with the Texas Local Government Code. The report said the amendment is recommended to quicken the development process.

Both amendments will streamline the process for Round Rock residents doing business in the city, said Sara Bustilloz, a city spokesperson. If approved, the changes would go into effect following certification of the results.

"This process is essential for maintaining a living document that governs our city’s operations effectively and democratically," Bustilloz said. "We invite the community to review the proposed changes and participate by voting."

About the candidates

Place 3

Melissa FlemingEducation: Bachelor's degree in economics and a financial planning certificate from the University of TexasCivic participation: Director of Austin-Round Rock (Team Brock) Chapter of the Cure Starts Now, director of Partnerships with the Cure Starts Now, vice-chair of the Round Rock City Charter Commission, Strategic Advisory Council of the Cure Starts Now, Leadership Round Rock Planning Committee, ambassador chair of the Round Rock Chamber, member of Professional Women of Williamson County, Leadership Round Rock, Leadership Austin, Austin Citizens Police Academy and the Girl Scouts of Central Texas Board and troop leader.

Alan SimmsEducation: Three years of undergraduate studies in economics at Washington State University and the University of California, Santa CruzCivic participation: Member of Blue Santa, volunteer at local schools, member of the Round Rock PTA and a lunch monitor at Ridge View Middle School.

