Flagler Sheriff: 2 men arrested after deputies find gun, marijuana, masks in SUV

Two men were among four arrested in a pair of traffic stops after Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies found a gun, marijuana, masks and window punches, spare license plates and gloves in an SUV, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Master Deputy Kyle Gaddie noticed the SUV had illegal tinted windows when it was parked at the Circle K on State Road 100 about 3:15 a.m. Thursday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He also noticed that the men in the SUV were interacting with two men in a Chevrolet Malibu.

Gaddie stopped the SUV on northbound Interstate 95.

Paul Copeland, 39, of Port St. Lucie, was driving the SUV. Copeland had served prison time for a second-degree murder conviction in 2003. His passenger was Alphonso Williams, 38, of Opa-Locka.

Copeland told Gaddie that they were enroute to Georgia. But Gaddie smelled “a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle,” the Sheriff’s Office stated. Copeland said he had a small amount of marijuana, the Sheriff's Office stated.

Marijuana, masks and mushrooms

Deputies searched the SUV and found “various commercial-grade packages of marijuana,” and a bag containing 3.5 grams per bar of psilocybin mushrooms, the Sheriff's Office stated. Deputies also found a marijuana grinder and digital scale.

Deputies also found two concealed license plates from New York and Illinois. Neither tag had been reported stolen .

In the center console, deputies located a Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun which had been reported stolen in Hollywood in Broward County.

Deputies also found two sets of gloves, a pair of binoculars, three full-coverage facemasks, two sets of goggles, various power tools, and two spring-activated window punches.

Black electrical tape had been placed to conceal the rented SUV’s vehicle identification plate and rental vehicle barcode.

Copeland was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, grand theft ― firearm, possession of marijuana ― 20 grams or less, possession of drug paraphernalia/equipment, and possession of a hallucinogen.

He was transported to Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, which is the county jail the sheriff calls the "Green Roof Inn."

Besides the murder conviction, Copeland’s criminal history includes attempted murder, firing a weapon shoot/missile into a vehicle and other charges, the Sheriff's Office stated.

His passenver, Williams was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana ― less than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Williams’s criminal history includes armed burglary, domestic battery by strangulation and battery on a law enforcement officer and drug-related charges.

Williams was arrested and transported to the jail where he was later released on $1,000 bond.

Second vehicle stopped

Deputies stopped the Chevrolet Malibu after the “driver failed to come to a complete stop as it was leaving the Circle-K,” the release stated.

Virgil Woodson, Jr. 28 of Opa-locka, was the driver and his passenger was Miquel Reddick, 32, of Miami.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found two open "commercial-grade marijuana bags."

Deputies also located “indicators of criminal activity” including one of the gloves matching a pair found in the SUV, binoculars, and a matching spring-loaded window punch. Woodson admitted to knowing the two men in the Durango, but he denied they were traveling together.

Both Woodson and Reddick were arrested on charges of possession of marijuana under 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were transported to the jail and later released on $1,000 bond each.

Both have extensive criminal histories. Woodson had prior arrests on charges which included home invasion with a firearm, other deadly weapon and armed robbery. Reddick’s prior criminal history includes a charge of homicide/manslaughter with a firearm, first-degree arson and firearm possession on school property.

“Four violent offenders clearly up to no good made the fatal mistake of stopping in Flagler County,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “. . .three were released on bond but at least the convicted killer is being held at the Green Roof Inn. I commend Master Deputy Gaddie for his observation and pro-active patrols. There is no telling how many crimes were prevented by catching these south Florida criminals before they could prey on our community. They found out we don’t play games here in Flagler County.”

The Sheriff's Office stated it is continuing the investigation.

