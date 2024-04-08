Palm Coast man, 78, accused of forcefully kissing real estate agent before open house

A Palm Coast man was arrested after deputies said he grabbed a real estate agent and kissed her neck as she was preparing to have an open house, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Carlos Da Silva, 78, was charged with burglary of a dwelling with assault and battery, a felony, and simple battery, a misdemeanor.

The real estate agent called the sheriff’s office after 11 a.m. Saturday. She said she was preparing to have an open house on Princeton Lane when a man drove by in a gold-colored SUV and waved at her. He passed by several times before stopping.

She told the man that the open house would not start for another 20 minutes and walked inside, but he followed her, the sheriff’s office stated.

The man said his name was Carlos and began asking her about the house. He then told her it was not safe for her to be alone.

The man offered a handshake to leave but then pulled the real estate agent in tightly and began kissing her neck, the sheriff’s office stated.

The woman struggled to get free and told him to stop and the man let her go. He took one of her business cards and left.

The real estate agent took pictures of his SUV as he drove away and called 911.

Through the Real Time Crime Center and other investigative means, deputies quickly identified the man as Da Silva, the sheriff's office stated. They conducted a traffic stop on Wellington Drive.

Da Silva initially told deputies he did not stop in the “P” section that day but then changed his story and said he had stopped and only briefly spoke to a woman.

Da Silva subsequently admitted to walking inside the home and pulling the woman in for a hug, but said he then promptly left, the sheriff’s office stated.

The woman positively identified Da Silva as the man who assaulted her, according to the sheriff’s office.

Da Silva was charged with the burglary since the open house had not started when the incident happened, the sheriff’s office stated.

Da Silva was being held Monday on $5,000 bond at the Flagler County jail, which the sheriff calls “the Green Roof Inn.”

“This creep saw an opportunity to prey on a woman, but I doubt he expected her to bravely fight him off and turn him in,” Sheriff Rick Staly stated. “Because of the victim’s quick thinking and the quick work of our team, he found a new home at the Green Roof Inn.”

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida man, 78, accused of forcefully kissing real estate agent