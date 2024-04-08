Fatal crash involves dirt bike in Palm City

MARTIN COUNTY — An 11-year-old boy died Friday after a crash involving a dirt bike in Palm City, according to officials Monday.

Martin County Fire Rescue just before 6 p.m. Friday went to the scene in the 5600 block of Southwest Woodham Street, Cory Pippin, fire rescue spokesperson, said Monday.

Pippin said the youth was taken to Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital in Stuart with life-threatening injuries.

The boy died at 7:01 p.m. at the hospital, said Christine Christofek, Martin County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. She said it was a tragic accident and that the case is being handled by the Florida Highway Patrol.

No other information was immediately available late Monday morning.

