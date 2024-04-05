Pedestrian injured after Brightline train strike in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY — A pedestrian reportedly struck by a Brightline train Thursday was flown to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to Martin County Fire Rescue.

Crews about 6:45 p.m Thursday went to the incident along Southeast Dixie Highway south of the Stuart Yacht & Country Club, Martin County Fire Rescue stated on social media.

The location is east of U.S. 1 in the area of Port Salerno.

The pedestrian was described only as a male.

Earlier this week, a man died after being struck by a Brightline train. In that incident, an unidentified man was killed by a Brightline train Monday near Indian Street and Southeast Dixie Highway, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

According to witnesses, just before 3 p.m. Monday a man walking near the tracks at Indian Street and Southeast Dixie Highway slipped under the crossing arms which were down and stepped onto the tracks. A passing Brightline train struck the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff’s officials posted to Facebook.

No other information was immediately available.

