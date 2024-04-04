Stuart Police officer, arrested in Jupiter on New Year's Eve, resigns

STUART − A Stuart police officer arrested off-duty on New Year's Eve resigned in January as an internal affairs investigation found he violated department policies, according to recently-obtained records.

Officer William Saunders, now 28, resigned Jan. 19, after an internal investigation related to his Dec. 31, 2023, arrest by Jupiter police on a battery charge. The arrest stemmed from late night incidents at Topside at the Beacon, a rooftop bar, records show.

“The incident report indicated that Saunders was involved in a fight with multiple individuals at Topside at the Beacon,” Stuart police records state. “This occurred while waiting in a crowded line for the restroom.”

An officer reported Saunders “was clearly intoxicated,” smelled strongly of alcohol and identified himself as an off-duty Stuart police officer.

Saunders was hired by Stuart police in January 2023, according to police.

Ultimately, Saunders entered into a pre-trial agreement/stipulation for deferred prosecution, court records show.

Prosecutors dropped the battery charge in March after noting Saunders completed a variety of requirements, including community service hours and an anger management course.

In a March 19, memo, Stuart Police Chief Joseph Tumminelli noted it was “evident” Saunders violated a number of department policies, laws and standards of conduct.

Stuart police determined he “engaged in disorderly conduct and acted in a manner unbecoming of a law enforcement officer while off-duty,” records state.

