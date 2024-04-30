As family members brawl in hallway, Milford man pleads not guilty in fatal road rage case

FRAMINGHAM — The attorney for a Milford man accused of intentionally — and fatally — crashing a car into a woman during a road rage incident earlier this month in Hopkinton is denying the allegations.

Derenge Demissie, who represents Ryan Sweatt, 36, said his client was fleeing a group of people in a vehicle, including the victim, Destini Decoff, after an incident on April 4 on Hayden Rowe Street (Route 85) in Hopkinton.

"This is not a road rage case as reported by the media," Demissie wrote in an email. "This was an accident that resulted when Ryan tried to get away from the group of people who came out of their car to attack him. He did not see the person who was struck. He stopped his car after the impact and cooperated with the police."

Ryan Sweatt, along with his lawyer, Derenge Demissie, appears for his arraignment Tuesday in Framingham District Court.

Authorities say Sweatt was driving his Honda Civic on Hayden Rowe Street on April 4 when he allegedly became involved in a road rage incident with another vehicle.

Several people in the other vehicle, including Decoff, 26, of Milford, got out of the car in which they were riding. Authorities allege Sweatt took a U-turn at a high rate of speed and intentionally crashed into Decoff, a mother of one. She died two days later.

Sweatt was originally charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and other charges. A murder charge was added on Monday.

During Sweatt's arraignment Tuesday in Framingham District Court, family members of both Sweatt and Decoff brawled in the halls of the courthouse, according to a report from WCVB-TV. A video shows police officers and court officers breaking up the fight.

Framingham police spokeswoman Lt. Rachel Mickens said Framingham police officers who were at the courthouse assisted in breaking up the fight. She said no one was charged.

Sweatt was ordered held without bail after having an automatic plea of not guilty entered on his behalf. He is due back in court on May 30.

Demissie said he is confident that Sweatt's name will be cleared.

"There is a lot more to what was reported in the news and as the facts come to light, I am confident it will become obvious this was a just a tragic accident," he wrote in his email. "Ryan is a peaceful person who has always maintained a clean record with a long history of gainful employment. He was going home from work when the accident happened."

