Milford man to face upgraded charges in arraignment for Hopkinton road rage incident

FRAMINGHAM — Charges against a Milford man who is accused of intentionally crashing his car into a woman earlier this month in Hopkinton have been upgraded to murder.

Ryann Sweatt, 36, was to be arraigned Tuesday in Framingham District Court.

Authorities allege Sweatt was driving a Honda Civic on Hayden Rowe Street (Route 85) in Hopkinton on the night of April 4 when they said he became involved in road rage incident with another vehicle.

Several people in the other vehicle, including passenger Destini Decoff, 26, of Milford, got out of their car. Authorities say Sweatt drove away, only to make a U-turn at a high rate of speed and then intentionally drive into Decoff.

Earlier: Milford man faces charges after authorities say he struck woman with his car

Decoff was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and Sweatt was arrested.

Sweatt was originally arraigned April 5 in Framingham District Court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and other charges. He was ordered held without bail pending a hearing to determine whether he was a danger to the public.

That hearing was postponed twice and was most recently scheduled to happen Tuesday. He will now be arraigned on a murder charge.

Decoff, the mother a 7-year-old boy, worked as a caregiver for children and the elderly.

A GoFundMe was created to help pay for the funeral. The fundraiser exceeded its $20,000 goal.

