Family, friends remember 5 killed in Yukon-area home: 'You were so loved'

Pictured from left are Ethan Candy, 14, Lindsay Candy, 39, Lucas Candy, 12, and Dylan Candy, 18. Investigators believe Jonathon Candy, 42, shot and killed his wife and three of their children before killing himself this week. Their 10-year-old child, pictured in the lower center, was unharmed.

Editor's note: If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, addictive tendencies, stress and other mental health issues, you can call or text 988, Oklahoma's Mental Health Hotline, or call 911.

As the Yukon and Mustang-area community continues to mourn the loss of a beloved family to shocking violence, those who knew them are sharing memories of their friendship and kindness.

Oklahoma City police believe Jonathon Candy, 42, shot and killed his wife, Lindsay Candy, 39, as well as their 18-year-old son Dylan Candy, 14-year-old son Ethan Candy and 12-year-old son Lucas Candy before killing himself.

Around 9:35 a.m. Monday, police responded to a call from their surviving son, who authorities said is 10, regarding the family he found deceased inside their home at 2804 Mirage St. near SW 29 and S Czech Hall Road.

A motive for the deadly shooting remains unknown.

A GoFundMe donation page has been set up to support the youngest son and relatives with whom he has been placed.

Friends remember Candy family members as joyful, loving

TJ Armstrong, Ethan's little league baseball coach, called Jonathon Candy a great guy in a message to The Oklahoman.

Ethan Candy, 14, died Monday in Yukon during an apparent murder-suicide.

"[First] time I met him, he introduced himself and shook my hand so hard I felt like a cartoon character," Armstrong said. "He was constantly thanking us for everything and giving us hugs."

Armstrong said Lindsay was an amazing mom who spent Ethan's baseball games cheering and bantering, adding that she treated Armstrong's child as lovingly as her own.

"Ethan, my sweet little Candyman, what can you say about a candle? He was the light of the room and our team," Armstrong said. "He made my son a happier, outgoing kid. He was constantly smiling and laughing."

Ethan Candy (left), 14, and his friend, Cooper Armstrong (right), were teammates on their baseball team in Mustang.

Armstrong said Dylan was a sweet young man and ensured Ethan was at baseball practice when he needed to be and attended almost every game.

"I have lots of love for the Candy's and will miss them tremendously," Armstrong said. "Just remember that this was a beautiful family with amazing souls and we just want to remember the positive memories for [the surviving child]."

On Facebook, Mustang Youth Sports, where Ethan played baseball, published a post sharing that coaches described Ethan as "an amazing kid that could make you laugh no matter how tough your day had been."

"We ask that you keep the Candy family, as well as their teammates and friends, in your thoughts and prayers as they continue through this loss of multiple loved ones," the post read.

Kami Cruz wrote on Facebook that she grew up with Linsday in Prague where they graduated high school together and remained friends throughout the years.

She shared memories of the two of them hiding in Lindsay's treehouse, singing in church together and starting kindergarten alongside each other.

"I have been without words for so many hours, without tears because I don’t know how to process this," Cruz wrote on Facebook. "You were so loved! You were so special to so many people! Loved fiercely by your boys! Brought laughter to every conversation, and even more so with 'the girls'! Your sisters best friend and light in your Mom and Dads life!"

Becky Young Horton wrote on Facebook that she taught Dylan when he was in choir at Mustang North Middle School. She wrote that she was heartbroken by the Candy family's deaths and shared fond memories about Dylan and Lindsay.

"Dylan was an incredible young man with a big heart who loved his family fiercely and his mother Lindsay always jumped in to assist with candy grams sales or sign up as a sponsor for our activities," Horton wrote.

Local businesses frequented by the family shared how much the family meant to them.

On Facebook, Just Baked Bakery & Deli in Yukon wrote:

“As many others have expressed, our hearts are broken this morning after the confirmation of the tragedy that occurred in our community. We grew to know and love the Candy family as some of our most loyal customers. We are praying big prayers for all of their family, friends, classmates, teammates, teachers and others who are now heartbroken and living in this tragedy. Hug your loved ones tight, pray for your family and for others, and check on those you love. If there is anything we can do please reach out to us.”

