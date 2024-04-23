OKC Police: Yukon-area dad shot wife, three children in apparent murder-suicide

Oklahoma City police investigate after 5 were found dead in a home near Yukon in Oklahoma City, on Monday, April 22, 2024.

Oklahoma City police believe a father shot his wife and three of his children to death inside their Yukon-area home before turning the gun on himself.

Around 9:35 Monday morning, police responded to a call regarding five people dead inside the home at 2804 Mirage St. Police reported in a request for a search warrant a 10-year-old boy found the bodies, a law enforcement official told The Oklahoman. Police found all five people shot to death, and a gun was found on top of a man, the request stated.

Investigators believe Jonathon Candy, 42, shot and killed his wife Lindsay Candy, 39, 18-year-old son Dylan Candy, 14-year-old son Ethan Candy and 12-year-old son Lucas Candy before killing himself, according to a news release.

A fourth child in the residence was unharmed, police said, and was released to family members at the scene.

"It remains a mystery as to what caused Mr. Candy to murder his wife and three of his children," the news release said.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation can call the Homicide Tip-Line at 405-297-1200.

The home is located within Oklahoma City limits between Yukon and Mustang. Two of the children were Mustang Public Schools students, while one was a recent Mustang graduate, the school district confirmed Monday.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC police: Candy family 5 killed in apparent murder-suicide