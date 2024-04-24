Fake chiropractor sexually assaults women during treatment at his home, MA cops say

A 60-year-old man posing as a chiropractor was accused of sexually touching two women in Massachusetts, officials said.

Jose Mendez is accused of sexually assaulting two patients who went to his Somerville home for treatment, according to an April 23 news release by the Middlesex County District Attorney.

On two occasions, Mendez inappropriately touched the women and also “unzipped his pants exposing himself to the victim,” officials said.

Detectives believe the business operated through word of mouth and are investigating his unlicensed practice, prosecutors said.

Mendez was ordered to have no contact with the victims and to no longer practice as a chiropractor, officials said.

He is scheduled to reappear in court on May 14, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-625-1600, extension 7278, officials said.

Somerville is about a 5-mile drive northwest from Boston.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

