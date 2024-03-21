Ex-Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett selling his Cranberry Township home

Kenny Pickett is selling his Pittsburgh-area home.

The Steelers’ former quarterback has listed his Cranberry Township home for $2.7 million.

Listed by Sayward Lehman with Sotheby’s International Realty, the 8,756 square-foot house has six bedrooms and six full bathrooms and is located in the Seneca Valley School District.

It was built in 2022 and is being sold fully furnished.

