Ex-RNC Chair Michael Steele Trolls Trump With 'Extremely Good News' About Jail

Michael Steele, former chair of the Republican National Committee, had some mocking advice for Donald Trump on how he can pay the massive fine and penalty he owes in his New York civil fraud case: Go to jail.

Trump is currently on trial in a separate criminal case in New York, and daughter-in-law Lara Trump said on Wednesday it’s been great for his finances as his campaign has raised $3 million in the three days since the proceedings began.

“Heck, if they can throw him in jail while they’re at it, it’s the cherry on top,” Lara Trump, who is co-chair of the RNC, said on Fox News.

“Oh this is extremely good news!” Steele snarked back on Twitter, saying that keeping Trump in court ― or jail ― for another 451 days should help him cover the entire $454 million fraud tab:

Oh this is extremely good news! Let's hold his ass in court (or jail--you said it) for another 451 days and ya'll be able pay that $454M he owes in that civil fraud case. You're welcome. https://t.co/REaEz8DNA4 — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) April 18, 2024

Trump is on trial in New York in the Stormy Daniels hush money case. He also has a criminal case pending against him in Georgia related to election fraud, and two federal cases pending: one in Washington related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and one in Florida related to his mishandling of sensitive government documents after leaving office.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges.