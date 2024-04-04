Everything you need to know about 2024 Indiana primary election

The Indiana primary election is around the corner and there are several notable contests, including who will be the Republican nominee for governor.

Primary election day is May 7. Citizens have until April 8 to register to vote. If you plan on voting early, that will start on April 9 and run until May 6.

Here's everything you need to know before you cast your ballot.

Presidential candidates on the ballot

Joe Biden and Donald Trump are their respective parties' presumptive nominees, but Republican voters will have one more option on their ballot. Former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley has indeed qualified for the ballot ― barely.

Race for Indiana governor

Six Republican candidates are vying to replace outgoing governor Eric Holcomb. Mike Braun, the current junior U.S. senator from Indiana, is leading a crowded field of candidates. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, former Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers, Fort Wayne entrepreneur Eric Doden, former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill and mom-of-five Jamie Reitenour also want to become the Republican candidate for governor.

IndyStar is profiling each of the Republican candidates.

Jennifer McCormick, the former state schools superintendent, is the presumptive Democrat nominee for governor as the only Democrat on the ballot. Donald Rainwater, the Libertarian candidate who earned a remarkable 11.4% of the vote in the 2020 gubernatorial election, is also back again on the ballot.

IndyStar reporter Kayla Dwyer caught up with each candidate for a question and answer session to give voters a sense of their personality and priorities.

Indiana U.S. Senate race

The race for Mike Braun's U.S. Senate seat has made headlines for multiple reasons. The Indiana Republican Party made an unusually early endorsement of U.S. Rep. Jim Banks. Another candidate on the Republican side, egg farmer John Rust, was disqualified from the ballot due to his prior voting history.

For the Democrats, former state Rep. Marc Carmichael will face Valerie Lin McCray in the primary.

U.S. House of Representative elections in Indiana

All nine of Indiana’s seats in the U.S. House of Representatives will be on ballots this year when voters head to the polls. U.S. Reps. Larry Bucshon and Greg Pence announced in January they would not seek reelection while Jim Banks is running for Indiana’s open seat in the Senate vacated by Mike Braun, who is running for governor.

