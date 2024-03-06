When is the Indiana primary election 2024? Here's when to vote

Super Tuesday is now behind us, and while Indiana didn't vote, here's what to know about our upcoming primary election.

When is Indiana primary election 2024?

The primary election in Indiana is Tuesday, May 7.

When is the voter registration deadline for Indiana primaries?

The voter registration deadline to be able to vote in the primary is Monday, April 8.

When is the first day of early in-person voting for Indiana primaries?

The first day of early in-person voting is Tuesday, April 9.

When is the absentee ballot application for Indiana primaries due?

The deadline for your county clerk to receive your absentee ballot application is 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, April 25 ― so plan accordingly if you're mailing it in.

When does early in-person voting end for Indiana primaries?

Early in-person voting ends at noon on Monday, May 6.

