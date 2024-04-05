Everyone's predicting super active 2024 hurricane season. What happens if we run out of names?

Explosive. Extremely active. Hyperactive.

So far, every early prediction for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is in agreement: the combination of La Niña and record-warm water temperatures means a very busy season is ahead.

While the National Hurricane Center hasn't yet weighed in with its prediction, which typically is released in May, so far, everyone's forecast is predicting we may run out of names in 2024.

Here's what would happen if that turns out to be the case.

Hurricane names: Where do they come from and how often are they repeated?

Hurricane names are decided upon by the World Meteorological Organization. There are six lists, with 21 names on each list.

The six lists are used in rotation. So names used in 2024 won't be used again in 2030.

The exception is if the WMO retires a name from the list.

"The only time that there is a change in the list is if a storm is so deadly or costly that the future use of its name on a different storm would be inappropriate for reasons of sensitivity," according to the WMO.

The nation hit hardest by a storm can request its name be removed.

If a storm name is retired from the Atlantic's list, member countries of the WMO from that region select a new name. For Atlantic storms, the name can be French, Spanish or English, reflecting the languages of residents of countries that could be hit by a hurricane.

Originally, name lists used only women's names. In 1979, men's names were introduced and now alternate with the women's names.

Wait, aren't there 26 letters in the alphabet?

Because of the difficulty of selecting six suitable names — one for each of the six lists — there are no names for Q, U, X, Y and Z, according to the WMO.

What happened to using Greek alphabet for tropical cyclones?

When the entire list of names for a year were used, up until 2020, the Greek alphabet was used. Remember Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon, Zeta, Eta, Theta, etc.?

Forecasters have dipped into the Greek alphabet twice, in 2005 and 2020.

In 2005, six names from the Greek alphabet were used. Then in 2020, with its record 30 named storms, nine names from the Greek alphabet were used.

This practice stopped with the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, when a supplemental list of names replaced the Greek alphabet for tropical cyclones.

What are the chances 2024 will use all 21 names on the list?

Here are the list of names for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

Chances are pretty good we'll use all 21 names on the list of names for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, if early predictions are accurate.

AccuWeather is predicting 20 to 25 named storms. Eight to 12 could become hurricanes and four to seven could become major hurricanes. Forecasters added the season has the potential of breaking 2020's record of 30 named storms in one season.

Colorado State University forecasters are predicting 23 named storms this year, 11 of which could become hurricanes and five major hurricanes.

Dr. Ryan Truchelut, chief meteorologist at WeatherTiger, is predicting 20-24 tropical cyclones, with nine to 12 hurricanes and four to seven major hurricanes. Truchelut works with the USA TODAY Network - Florida to provide residents with written and live forecasts as storms approach.

A major hurricane is one that's a Category 3, 4 or 5 storm. A Category 3 hurricane is one with maximum sustained winds of at least 111 mph.

So what happens if all 21 Atlantic hurricane season names are used in a year?

If the entire list of 21 names is used during the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, a supplemental list of names will come into play.

If all 21 names are used for Atlantic-basin storms, a supplemental list of names will be used.

These names also are approved by the WMO.

For Atlantic storms, the supplemental list of names are:

Adria

Braylen

Caridad

Deshawn

Emery

Foster

Gemma

Heath

Isla

Jacobus

Kenzie

Lucio

Makayla

Nolan

Orlanda

Pax

Ronin

Sophie

Tayshaun

Viviana

Will

In case you're wondering, storms aren't named for any specific person

Tropical cyclones/hurricanes/typhoons are not named after any particular person, the WMO said.

"The names selected are those that are familiar to the people in each region. Storms are named for people to easily understand and remember the tropical cyclone/hurricane/typhoon in their region."

When is the Atlantic hurricane season?

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30, although storms can and do form before and after those dates.

The National Hurricane Center will start issuing a daily tropical outlook on conditions in the Atlantic basin beginning May 15.

An outlook would be issued prior to May 15 if a disturbance forms ahead of that date.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: 2024 hurricane season names: If all 21 are used, there's a backup list