Ethics Commission sues former governor candidate, political committee

May 24—The State Ethics Commission filed a lawsuit Friday against a "dark money" political group and its founder, former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jeff Apodaca, to force the disclosure of the group's expenditures and contributors.

Apodaca incorporated The New Mexico Project in September to support "pro-moderate" and "pro-business" Democratic legislative candidates in the June 4 primary.

The lawsuit asserts Apodaca "incorrectly maintains" The New Mexico Project isn't required to disclose its donors. Apodaca is mistaken, the lawsuit states.

"The Campaign Reporting Act requires TNMP to give New Mexicans basic information about the sources of the money TNMP is using to influence their votes," the lawsuit states, adding the commission is bringing the complaint forward to compel the political group's compliance.

The law requires the disclosure of aggregate independent expenditures in excess of $1,000 in a non-statewide election, including the source of the contributions that funded the expenditures, a news release states.

"TNMP has made more than $1,000 dollars in independent expenditures in support of specific 'pro-moderate' and 'pro-business' candidates but has failed to register as a political committee or make any disclosures related to those independent expenditures," the release states.

Apodaca did not immediately return a message seeking comment. He is the son of former Gov. Jerry Apodaca, who died last year. He ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2018, coming in a distant second to Michelle Lujan Grisham, who is now serving her second term as governor.

