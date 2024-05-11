Energy company hosts giveaway to help KS pollinators

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An energy company is planning a giveaway for nature enthusiasts to do their part in helping the environment.

According to a social media post from Evergy, the companies Green Team is hosting a bee hotel Giveaway. This event is a way to protect these small, but necessary pollinators. Evergy said these habitats are critical, as they create a protective space for native bee species in Kansas and create safe places for these bee colonies to grow. Three bee hotel’s will be up for grabs.

What’s Inside: Each bee hotel is lovingly crafted by Evergy Green Team volunteers. We’ve used non-toxic wood from recycled power poles to build these cozy abodes. The small tunnels inside mimic traditional bee habitats, providing a safe space for our buzzing friends. Excerpt form Evergy social media post

You can enter the giveaway between Friday, May 10 and Monday, May 20 for your chance to win one of three bee hotels.

To enter and try to be one of the winners, follow the steps below:

Like the Facebook post from Evergy

Comment on the post why you want a bee hotel

Fill out this Google Form from Evergy

Evergy will announce the winners on Friday, May 24.

