Elijah Vue latest: Jesse Vang bound over for trial in charges related to 3-year-old’s disappearance

MANITOWOC — Manitowoc County Circuit Court Judge Robert Dewane has found cause to continue with Jesse Vang's case — a felony chronic child neglect charge stemming from the disappearance of 3-year-old Elijah Vue in February.

Vang, 39, of Two Rivers, was bound over for trial after appearing for a preliminary hearing at the Manitowoc County Courthouse April 4.

Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office Detective Michael Herrmann and Two Rivers Police Department Detective Jacob Glaeser testified during the hearing.

District Attorney Jacalyn LaBre and Vang's attorneys, Timothy Hogan and Michael Turner, questioned the two detectives about their part in the investigation that led the the chronic child neglect charge against Vang.

Questions focused mainly on punishments Vang would impose on Elijah, including standing for hours with his hands in a "praying position," and one instance of Vang putting Elijah through a cold shower after Elijah's diaper overflowed.

Glaeser also testified about the photo found in a deleted folder on the phone of Elijah's mother, Katrina B. Baur, that showed Elijah wearing a blindfold with bruising around his face and arms.

Dewane ruled there was enough evidence to continue with the case and set an arraignment for April 16.

Vang's attorneys withdrew a motion to modify bail, which is currently set at $20,000.

Another motion claiming the criminal complaint is insufficient and lacks the necessary details to charge Vang with a felony will be addressed at the arraignment.

Elijah Vue has been missing since Feb. 20.

Vang told police he was the last person to see Elijah before the 3-year-old went missing Feb. 20. Vang reported the disappearance just before 11 a.m. that day, but told police the last time he saw Elijah was three hours prior to that call.

According to the criminal complaint, Vang said Elijah was told to stand next to Vang's bed and pray as a form of punishment. Vang then fell asleep for a few hours and when he woke up, the boy was gone.

An apartment complex in the 3900 block of Mishicot Road in Two Rivers was where 3-year-old Elijah Vue disappeared from, as seen Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Two Rivers, Wis.

The complaint said that Elijah had been staying with Vang at his Two Rivers residence for a week before he went missing. Baur, who was in a relationship with Vang, told police she wanted Vang to teach Elijah "how to be a man." Baur typically resides in Wisconsin Dells with Elijah.

The Two Rivers Police Department sent out a Wisconsin AMBER Alert, which is an emergency child abduction alert, for Elijah a few hours after he was reported missing. That alert is still active.

Baur was arrested in February after Elijah was reported missing. She faces a felony charge of chronic child neglect, a second charge of felony child neglect involving a different child, and two misdemeanor charges of obstructing an officer.

At a previous court date for Baur March 22, she plead not guilty to all charges. Her next appearance in court is scheduled for April 26.

The total reward for information leading to the discovery of Elijah or the arrest and charging of anyone responsible for his disappearance has now grown to $40,000. The FBI has offered a $15,000 reward for information leading to locating Elijah or convicting those responsible for his disappearance, Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers has offered a $10,000 reward, and the city of Two Rivers has now offered an additional $15,000, reward which was funded through community donations.

If you have information that could help the Two Rivers Police Department find Elijah Vue, contact their tipline at 844-267-6648 or submit information via the Crime Stoppers app P3.

