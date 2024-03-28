El Paso ISD open enrollment begins next week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Independent School District’s registration process for the 2024-25 school year begins Monday, April, the district announced in a press release.

El Paso ISD says families registering their child can submit the necessary forms online here.

Those required forms include the following:

Immunization record

Birth certificate

Social Security card

Driver’s license

Proof of residence (gas, water or electric bill)

All students must have proof of residence uploaded online, according to El Paso ISD.

El Paso ISD says families without access to a computer can visit any EPISD campus and use any of the school’s computers or laptops. Families will also be able to use the school’s Wi-Fi connection to access the internet.

“As a reminder, El Paso ISD is an open enrollment district. The program allows families who do not live within El Paso ISD’s boundaries to apply for enrollment in El Paso ISD schools,” read the press release.

Additionally, the open enrollment program applies to students from kindergarten through 12th grade; Students who are accepted will be able to attend the campus at no charge. according to El Paso ISD.

The open enrollment application for interdistrict transfers is available on the district’s website at https://www.episd.org/register.

