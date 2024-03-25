Eden man dies in two-vehicle crash on snow-covered Fond du Lac County road

EDEN — One person is dead and three more have minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash in the town of Eden March 24.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash at about 10:14 p.m. on County Road B east of County Road K after a 911 caller indicated the lone occupant of one car was trapped and did not appear to be breathing, according to a news release from the department.

Assisted by a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper, Eden Fire Department and first responders and two City of Fond du Lac paramedic units, personnel freed the trapped occupant — a 61-year-old Eden man — and began life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial investigation indicates the Eden man was traveling west on County Road B when he lost control of his vehicle on a portion of the road that was snow-covered at the time and entered the eastbound lane, colliding with the second vehicle.

The three occupants of the second vehicle sustained minor injuries, and the sheriff's office reported neither speed nor alcohol contributed to the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no names or other details were immediately released.

