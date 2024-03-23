Fond du Lac's Holy Family Warming Shelter lands $10K grant, and more

The Holy Family Warming Shelter, 73 E. First St., Fond du Lac, has received a $10,000 grant from The Catholic Community Foundation.

FOND DU LAC — Holy Family Warming Shelter has received a $10,000 grant from The Catholic Community Foundation. The funds will be used for overall operations of the shelter and to continue to provide care for its clients.

Through the collaboration of many community partners, the Holy Family Warming Shelter, 73 E. First St., opened in November 2023 to offer emergency shelter to single adults experiencing homelessness during the winter months.

Each night, the shelter can accommodate up to 30 individuals, providing them with a meal, a place to sleep and connect them to local resources.

Guests of the warming shelter also may receive winter weather gear and other items donated by the community.

For more about the shelter, go to https://www.hffdl.org/warming-shelter/, call 920-921-0580 or email info@hffdl.org.

Bulky waste drop-off site changes to summer hours

Effective April 1, the Fond du Lac bulky waste drop-off site will begin its summer hours, which will remain in effect through Nov. 30.

Hours of operation for the site, 490 Doty St., will be 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Mondays; closed Tuesdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

An attendant will be on duty when the facility is open. For more information, including fees, visit fdl.wi.gov or call 920-322-3544.

'Willy Wonka' to be performed by Ripon Middle students

Ripon Middle School will present its spring musical, Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka Jr.,” April 4, 5 and 6 in the Ripon High School Auditorium.

The play follows world-famous reclusive candy man Willy Wonka, who announces he will offer the tour of the lifetime through his secret chocolate factory to five children who find a golden ticket in one of his world-famous candy bars; and they also will win a lifetime supply of chocolate. The children who win spend a day traveling through the fantastical factory to see who will win the Wonka prize.

“Willy Wonka Jr.” has been adapted for the stage by Leslie Bricusse and Timothy Allen McDonald. The show features lyrics and music by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley, including beloved songs “The Candy Man,” “I Want It Now!”, and “Pure Imagination” from the classic film, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

Performances are at 7 p.m. April 4 and 5; and 2 p.m. April 6. The high school is at 850 Tiger Drive. Admission is $7 for adults, $1 for students and are available at the door 30 minutes before each performance.

A bake sale and 50/50 raffle during intermission will benefit the middle school’s drama program.

Farmers can benefit from biochar workshop April 2

A Biochar Workshop for Soil Building will be April 2 at Good Trouble Grove in Green Lake.

Hosted by Golden Sands Resource Conservation & Development Council Inc., Natural Resource Conservation Service and Green Lake County Land & Water Conservation Department, the event will run 1 to 3 p.m. and is open to the public.

As farmers across the Midwest work to repair depleted soils, many have looked for new ways to add carbon back into the field, one of which is using biochar. During the workshop, Kristin Foerhinger, NRCS WI State Working Lands Climate Smart specialist, will talk about all things biochar: benefits, risks, when and where to apply. Green Lake County will then Demo its new RIng of FIre Biochar Kiln that is available for Green Lake County residents to rent.

For more information, visit goldensandsrcd.org/pasture-walks. To register for the free workshop, email brooke.patrick@goldensandsrcd.org by March 31.

Storm spotter training is April 3 in Fond du Lac

The National Weather Service, in conjunction with Fond du Lac County Emergency Management, will host its annual storm spotter training April 3. The session will be 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Fond du Lac County Board Chambers, 160 S. Macy St.

Training will be led by a meteorologist from the National Weather Service and is free and open to the public. It is highly recommended for members of law enforcement, fire service, EMS, dispatchers and other first responders and amateur radio operators. Pre-registration is not required.

The training provides information about severe weather safety as well as the differences between watches and warnings. Information will be presented about how to help the National Weather Service as a trained spotter, including what needs to be reported to the NWS and how to submit reports.

Artists of all ages invited to submit work for community show

As part of Noon Kiwanis’ 100th anniversary, a Community Art Show will be held April 13. Artists of all ages are invited to join the Ripon Noon Kiwanis and Ripon College Circle K clubs for the show, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Ripon High School commons.

This show is open to youth in kindergarten through adults and is free for all who enter. Submission photos must be uploaded via the online form by midnight April 5. The form can be found at forms.gle/JrpP9fiGUdFQsVo66.

Entries will be displayed by age category: K to second grade; third to fifth grade; middle school and high school; and college to adult. Acceptable mediums include drawing, painting, photography, sculpture, pottery and fiber.

Judging will be held with local artists doing the adjudicating. Certificates and prizes could be awarded, based on the judge’s scoring. Criteria will be age-level appropriate.

For more information, visit riponnoonkiwanis.org/april-communityart-show.

Scholarships available for Wisconsin high school students

Wisconsin high school students pursuing higher education degrees can apply for a BCI Burke Community Scholarship. Burke is a playground equipment manufacturer.

Two scholarships will be awarded to help offset students’ educational expenses. A $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to an undergraduate pursuing a bachelor’s degree in engineering, marketing, graphic design or business; and a $500 scholarship will be awarded to a Moraine Park Technical College or Fox Valley Technical College student enrolled in an Interactive Media Design, Mechanical Design Technology, Mechanical CAD Drafting, Digital Media or Welding program.

Applicants must be residents of Wisconsin to be eligible and must apply by May 1. Scholarships will be awarded in late spring.

For more information or to apply, visit bciburke.com.

Fond du Lac students fare well at Youth in Government session

Fond du Lac High School’s Youth in Government delegation recently attended the statewide Model Government conference in Madison. The delegation showcased its students’ skills and dedication in a simulation of state government operations across legislative, judicial and media branches, according to a news release.

The event was marked by several standout performances from Fond du Lac High School students. Cooper Kleinke’s legislative proposal received the honor of being signed into “law” by the Youth Governor. Shaynah Lewis was awarded the Outstanding Delegate accolade in the judicial arena for her exceptional work in the Supreme Court.

In the media branch, Takoda Fry was recognized as the Outstanding Delegate, while Aliyah Thompson’s election as the Statewide Media Director, placed her on the prestigious Statewide Elected Seven Council.

The delegation received support from the Fond du Lac YMCA, the Colwin Family, the Fond du Lac Area Foundation, the Fond du Lac Bar Association and Fond du Lac High School as well as volunteer support from Cassandra Van Gompel and FHS teacher Molly Carney.

