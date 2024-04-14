Eddie Holmes, 65, arrested in southeast Topeka in shooting death of Reginald Previtte

Topeka police late Saturday morning arrested Eddie Holmes, 65, in southeast Topeka in connection with Thursday's fatal East Topeka shooting of Reginald Previtte, 39.

Holmes was being held on a $1 million bond Sunday in the Shawnee County Jail in connection with one count each of second-degree murder and the criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, jail records said.

Topeka police were called just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday to a parking lot at the Reser's Fine Foods plant at 3167 S.E. 10th, where Previtte was found deceased, said Topeka police Lt. Ronnie Connell.

Previtte became Topeka's third homicide victim this year.

Police announced Saturday morning that they were seeking Holmes as a person of interest in the case. They asked the public for tips to help them find him.

Officers located and arrested Holmes after responding about 11 a.m. Saturday to S.E. 23rd and Indiana on a report that he was present in that area, said police Lt. Ed Stanley.

