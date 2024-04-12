Reginald Privett, 39, found fatally shot in Reser's Fine Foods parking lot in Topeka

Topeka recorded its third homicide this year when a man died after being found shot Thursday in a parking lot at the Reser's Fine Foods plant at 3167 S.E. 10th, authorities said.

Reginald Privett, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Topeka police Sgt. Ronnie Connell.

No arrests had been made.

Topeka police are investigating a homicide committed Thursday in a parking lot at 3167 S.E. 10th.

Topeka police were called just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday to the scene, where they found the victim suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, said Rosie Nichols, co-interim communications director for Topeka's city government.

That person was later pronounced dead, Nichols said.

"Investigators believe this was an isolated incident that occurred in the parking lot and no other injuries have been reported," she said.

Nichols asked anyone with information to call the Topeka police criminal investigation bureau at 785-368-9400 or email telltpd@topeka.org. Anonymous tips may be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or emailing www.p3tips.com/128.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

