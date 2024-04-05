Eclipse in Hudson Valley: Why are red and green the best colors to wear?

Planning to watch the eclipse from the lower Hudson Valley, or traveling upstate to see it in the path of totality? You may want to raid your closet for some Christmas clothes before you venture out.

Why?

Red and green colors work with the science of a solar eclipse, creating the Purkinje effect, and change how viewers perceive colors. In low-light conditions, red and green may be the best colors to wear to stand out.

Here's what to know ahead of Monday's eclipse.

What is the Purkinje effect?

The Purkinje effect, named after Czech physiologist Jan Evangelista Purkinje, states "as light intensity decreases, red objects are perceived to fade faster than blue objects of the same brightness."

The phenomenon creates the perception that reds and yellows will seem to fade while greens and blues appear brighter during the eclipse.

"This Purkinje effect during the coming eclipse will turn the whole experience from just watching the sky go dark to a real-life science demo on your clothes," said online retailer Solar Eyeglasses.

What colors should I wear during an eclipse?

During a total solar eclipse, the sky will darken, making colors look different. Our eyes become more sensitive to colors in the bluish-green part of the spectrum.

Warm colors like red will be less visible as they resemble the grey surroundings, while green will stand out brighter. According to Space.com, red and green are complementary colors, meaning they enhance each other's intensity when viewed together. Therefore, wearing red and green clothing during a solar eclipse can help maximize our ability to perceive details and contrasts in low-light conditions.

During a total solar eclipse, the sky will darken, making our eyes become more sensitive to colors in the bluish-green part of the spectrum. Reds and greens compliment each other and will help eclipse watchers perceive details in low-light conditions.

Wearing red and green will have the greatest impact if large numbers of people dress in these colors, according to experts. This is ideal for group viewing or public viewings at venues like parks, libraries or museums.

What colors should I avoid wearing during an eclipse?

Avoid wearing neutrals like black, white or grey, as these colors will blend in with the eclipse's shadow.

The total solar eclipse is April 8, 2024. To see when it'll peak in your area, check out this interactive map.

Where can I view the eclipse in Westchester, Rockland?

The Westchester Parks Conservation Division is hosting five viewing events at local parks from 2-4 p.m. on April 8.

The events will be held at locations in North White Plains, Rye, Katonah, Yonkers and Cross River.

The Parks Department said each location will provide solar eclipse viewing glasses for attendees. Attendance and parking are free.

Rockland is hosting an eclipse event at Haverstraw Bay Park between 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on April 8.

Solar eclipse viewing glasses for attendees will be provided.

In the Hudson Valley, Bear Mountain State Park, Minnewaska State Park and Rockefeller State Park Preserve are on the expansive list of New York state parks hosting eclipse events on April 8.

Arizona Republic reporter Tiffany Acosta contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Why are red and green the best colors to wear for the eclipse?