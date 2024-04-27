Early voting off to a slow start in Taylor County

Early voting opened April 22 in Taylor County and continues Monday and Tuesday. Here's what to know about this election.

So far, only 628 votes have been cast in this year's early voting for the joint city and school elections. The 2022 elections had more than double that number of votes at this point in early voting.

At the close of the Super Tuesday elections, there were 85,972 registered voters within Taylor County.

Since then, Freda Ragan Elections Administrator for Taylor County says that the county now has 87,388 registered voters.

Where and when do I vote?

Early voting will continue Monday and Tuesday at the following locations:

Taylor County Plaza – 400 Oak St., Abilene, TX 79602

Mall of Abilene – 4310 Buffalo Gap Rd., Abilene, TX 79606

Tye City Hall – 649 Scott St., Tye, TX 79563

Merkel ISD Administration Building – 314 Manchester St., Merkel, TX 79536

Jim Ned CISD Administration Building – 441 Graham St., Tuscola, TX 79562

Buffalo Gap Town Hall – 709 Litel St., Buffalo Gap, TX 79508

Tuscola City Hall – 418 Graham St., Tuscola, TX 79562

What is on the ballot?

All sample ballots are available online.

There will be different elections and propositions, depending on your precinct.

The City of Tuscola will have a proposition on the ballet voting for or against the use of one-half of 1% of local sales tax and use tax to keep providing revenue for the Tuscola Crime Control and Prevention District for crime reduction programs.

Who is running in this election?

The candidates for Abilene ISD school board include Aileen Bunting, Rodney Goodman, Derek Hood, Blair Schroeder, Dr. Taylor Tidmore, and Angie Wiley. Voters can choose one candidate per place on the Abilene ISD Board of Trustees ballot.

Candidates for Wylie ISD include Andy Stanton and Cameron Wiley.

Election Day is May 4. ,

Mail ballots can be received until May 10, however, as military and overseas voters have an additional six days to get their ballots to the office to vote, according to Ragan.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Early voting off to a slow start in Taylor County