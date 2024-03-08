Wiley runs for re-election to the Abilene ISD School Board

Angie Wiley, incumbent for Place 7 on the Abilene ISD School Board, filed for re-election for the four-year term position. She is running unopposed.

Voters will have the opportunity to elect Abilene-area residents to represent them in seats across the county in the May 4 election. On the AISD School Board, four seats are open for election.

A leader in Abilene ISD

Wiley grew up in Hale Center near Lubbock and found her way to Abilene when she attended Hardin-Simmons University. There she met her husband Rob, and they left the Abilene area while he pursued further experience in the medical field.

After graduating with a bachelor’s in business administrations from Hardin-Simmons University, Wiley earned a teaching certificate and taught elementary education in San Antonio and Oklahoma City.

The Wiley family returned to Abilene in 1995 and have lived here since. All three of Wiley’s children graduated from AISD, and her grandchildren are students in the district.

To take care of her children, Wiley stepped away from teaching after five years, but her passion for education did not end when she left the classroom.

The incumbent pursued other leadership opportunities in AISD as a stay-at-home mom.

Wiley served as president of the Abilene Education Foundation, president of parent organizations at Austin Elementary, Lincoln Middle School and Mann Middle School, and a member of the 2013 District Wide Facilities Assessment Committee.

She was first elected to the AISD School Board in 2016 and is the secretary of the board.

Dedicated to Abilene student and teacher wellbeing

The decision to seek re-election stems from her drive to support the Abilene community.

“I am committed to public education. I understand it is an important part of our community. I want to be a part of making sure the community receives the support it deserves,” she said.

Wiley said she has the energy and willpower to give to AISD during its next phase of change.

Within the coming months, AISD will hire a new superintendent to serve the district.

“This is an exciting time for us. We are in a position to create change and set goals toward making AISD the school of choice in the Big Country,” Wiley said.

The actions of the board in the next year will be especially important as many districts similar to Abilene have seen a decline in enrollment, she said.

“We are finding ways to adjust. We are not the only district our size dealing with this issue, and we are searching for and finding resources to be responsible with our assets. This is the result of hard work from the administration team and campus leaders,” Wiley said.

As a former teacher, Wiley understands the importance of a healthy school environment to a child’s learning experience and a teacher’s ability to educate.

“It is my desire, and I would venture to say, every board member’s desire, to see our teachers and employees thrive in a healthy environment,” she said. “I believe this ultimately trickles down to our students and their families.”

“This does not just happen. It takes effort, and I am committed to that effort,” she said.

Wiley stated her thanks for her years of service to the district and is hopeful for the opportunity to continue.

“Public education is important, and I am up for the challenge,” Wiley said.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Angie Wiley runs for re-election for Place 7 on Abilene ISD board