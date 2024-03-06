Super Tuesday results for Taylor County

Unofficial vote totals for Taylor County are in, and this Super Tuesday has big implications for our section of the Big Country.

Republican and Democratic voters decided who will represent them in the coming Nov. 5 elections, as well as who will be the next Taylor County Sheriff and county commissioner.

The elections vault, full of Primary votes, in the Taylor County Elections Office.

Elections decided in the Primary

The Taylor County sheriff's race has been hotly contested from the start. The voters had their say, however, and have re-elected Sheriff Ricky Bishop for a fourth term as sheriff. By gaining over 75% percent of the vote, Bishop was able to avoid a runoff election.

The Taylor County commissioner for Precinct 1 has also been decided as there are no Democratic candidates.

Incumbent Commissioner Randy Williams defeated newcomer Javier Villarreal and will continue to hold his seat for his fifth and self-declared final term. He garnered over 80% of the vote in a landslide, avoiding a runoff election.

Does residency matter?

The most controversial race this year for Taylor County has been the race for the Texas House District 71 seat.

Newcomer Liz Case has faced accusations that she does not primarily reside within the district despite endorsements from Gov. Greg Abbott, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and former President Donald Trump.

Five-time veteran Rep. Stan Lambert, however, won the Republican nomination as he amassed just over 50% of the vote. He narrowly missed a runoff election and will face off against Democratic candidate Linda Goolsbee in the Nov. 5 elections.

Nationwide races

West Texas has spoken. U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington of Lubbock will hang onto his congressional seat for a fifth term.

Arrington, chairman of the House Budget Committee and a veteran congressman, beat out three rookies in this Republican Primary election. He has no Democratic competitors to face in the Nov. 5 elections.

When asked about the primary results, Arrington said: "I am deeply honored and humbled by the support of the great people of West Texas, and I look forward to continuing our fight to rein in Washington, restore our freedoms, and advance West Texas values in our nation's capital."

A short while before the Arrington race was called, Cruz took the majority of the Republican vote just after 8:30p.m. He will likely face off against Democrat Colin Allred for his Senate seat this fall.

Trump also took the majority of the Republican vote, beating out former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. Trump is expected to face off against President Joe Biden for the second time in November.

For more on Super Tuesday's results for presidential nominees, see Reporter-News coverage here.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Super Tuesday results for Taylor County