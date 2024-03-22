“Dumbest thing he could've done”: Experts say Trump’s Truth Social brag could backfire in court

Former President Donald Trump claimed on Truth Social that he has tons of cash days after his lawyers asked a court to stay his $454 million New York fraud judgment because he could not secure a bond.

“THROUGH HARD WORK, TALENT, AND LUCK, I CURRENTLY HAVE ALMOST FIVE HUNDRED MILLION DOLLARS IN CASH, A SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT OF WHICH I INTENDED TO USE IN MY CAMPAIGN FOR PRESIDENT,” Trump claimed on Friday. “THE OFTEN OVERTURNED POLITICAL HACK JUDGE ON THE RIGGED AND CORRUPT A.G. CASE, WHERE I HAVE DONE NOTHING WRONG, KNEW THIS, WANTED TO TAKE IT AWAY FROM ME, AND THAT’S WHERE AND WHY HE CAME UP WITH THE SHOCKING NUMBER WHICH, COUPLED WITH HIS CRAZY INTEREST DEMAND, IS APPROXIMATELY $454,000,000.”

Trump’s claim came days after his lawyers told a court he was unable to secure a bond to appeal the $454 million fraud judgment against him.

“Trump now claims that he has almost $500 million in cash, but his lawyers recently told the appellate court that he has no means to post a $454 million bond,” tweeted former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti. “One of them is lying, and you can expect the court to ask Trump’s lawyers about this.”

Trump now claims that he has almost $500 million in cash, but his lawyers recently told the appellate court that he has no means to post a $454 million bond.



One of them is lying, and you can expect the court to ask Trump’s lawyers about this. pic.twitter.com/z0Yj6NUc7B — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) March 22, 2024

“This is so dumb—now he can’t claim hardship to get a stay. AG Tish James can help herself, including to this supposed money!” wrote CNN legal analyst Norm Eisen.

Former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman agreed that the post was “the dumbest thing he could have possibly done.”

“That is a direct admission by him that he has the money,” he told CNN in a clip flagged by Mediaite. “Now, keep in mind, even with this operating money or cash that he supposedly has, if he doesn’t pony up and put up a bond, Letitia James is going to be able to go in and basically put restraining orders on all of his bank accounts. Everything that relates to him and all of that money is going to be tied up and frozen. So if he’s really got that money, he’s got to put it up.”