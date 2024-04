TechCrunch

Ahead of Google's annual I/O developer conference in May, the tech giant has laid off staff across key teams like Flutter, Dart, Python and others, according to reports from affected employees shared on social media. Google confirmed the layoffs to TechCrunch, but not the specific teams, roles or how many people were let go. "As we’ve said, we’re responsibly investing in our company's biggest priorities and the significant opportunities ahead," said Google spokesperson Alex García-Kummert.