Driver who allegedly killed University of Evansville student in high-speed crash arrested

EVANSVILLE — Evansville police on Monday arrested the driver who allegedly caused a deadly multi-car collision on the Lloyd Expressway that killed 21-year-old University of Evansville student Muhammad Khan.

Public court records identified the now-arrested driver as 32-year-old Jared Alan Reed, of Evansville. Reed was booked into the Vanderburgh County jail just after 11:20 a.m. and is being held on a $2,500 cash bond.

The Evansville Police Department secured a warrant for Reed's arrest on Tuesday, court records show. Reed is charged with three offenses in connection with Khan's death and the multi-vehicle crash, which occurred Saturday at the Lloyd Expressway–Fielding Road intersection.

Reckless homicide using a vehicle, a Level 5 felony

Criminal recklessness when a defendant commits aggressive driving and driving kills another person, a Level 5 felony

Reckless driving causing bodily injury, a misdemeanor

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case, an eyewitness told detectives they saw Reed's vehicle - a silver Dodge Charger - racing down the roadway's shoulder at a high rate of speed moments before the deadly crash.

"Another witness observed a Dodge Charger traveling east on IN 66 and entering the intersection at '100 mph' and (striking) a Honda Accord," the affidavit goes on to state. According to the police, the Honda Accord belonged to Khan.

Yet another witness told detectives, "They observed a Honda Accord traveling south on Fielding Road and observed a Dodge Charger enter into the intersection despite the [traffic control signal] indicating 'stop' through a red light," Reed's arrest affidavit states. "The Dodge Charger struck the Honda Accord."

Publicly available Vanderburgh County Circuit Court records do not yet state when Reed would appear for an initial hearing in the case.

Since the Saturday crash, the tight-knit UE community has mourned the loss of Khan in public and in private. According to university spokesman Noah Alatza, Khan was a psychology major and member of the ensemble cast for UE's production of the play "Waiting for Lefty."

The university's theatre program held an additional, final showing of "Waiting for Lefty" Tuesday night and dedicated the performance to Khan's memory.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

