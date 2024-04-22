Coroner identifies man killed in fatal Evansville crash

EVANSVILLE — The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has identified the Newburgh, Indiana, man who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Saturday.

Muhammad Khan, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which occurred just before 5 p.m. Saturday at the Lloyd Expressway's intersection with Fielding Road, according to Chief Deputy Coroner David Anson.

In a news release published Monday morning, the coroner's office said Khan died due to "multiple blunt force trauma."

The Evansville Police Department is leading the investigation in conjunction with the coroner's office. Neither agency has publicly stated what may have caused the crash.

