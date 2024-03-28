Downton Abbey's Dan Stevens lands new TV role

Downton Abbey star Dan Stevens has landed his next TV role in the series adaptation of Among Us.

The animated show is based on the popular online game, in which crew members are being impersonated and murdered by a shapeshifting alien, and must deduce who it is before it's too late.

It has now been confirmed that Stevens has joined the series in the role of "knowledgeable, charming [and] so hot" doctor Blue.

Amy Sussman - Getty Images

Also joining are Yellowjackets' Liv Hewson as the "stoic, coarse, rock-like" geologist Black, and Orange is the New Black's Kimiko Glenn as gemologist Cyan, who will be "supervising the vibes".

The latest castings come after it was confirmed earlier this month that The Last of Us' Ashley Johnson, Marvel's Randall Park, Community's Yvette Nicole Brown and The Lord of the Rings' Elijah Wood had all signed up, playing the roles of Purple, Red, Orange and Green, respectively.

The show's full logline reads: "Members of your crew have been replaced by an alien shapeshifter intent on causing confusion, sabotaging the ship, and killing everyone. Root out the ‘Impostor’ or fall victim to its murderous designs."

Rob Kim - Getty Images

Stevens first broke out as Matthew Crawley in Downton Abbey, and has since starred in the likes of 2017's Beauty and the Beast and FX series Legion.

The actor will soon be seen in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and recently spoke to Digital Spy about reuniting with director Adam Wingard (with whom he worked on 2014's The Guest) for the film.

"That was one of the delightful things really, is that Adam and I have been friends since The Guest," he said. "We've hung out a lot, talked about all sorts of different things in the meantime. Then this one came along."

