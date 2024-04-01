Door County voters, here's what you'll find on your ballots for the April 2024 election

DOOR COUNTY - Yes, Tuesday's election includes the primaries for the Democratic and Republican candidates for president of the U.S. when both races have been decided.

But there's other races to be won and issues at stake, at the county, state and local levels, for Door County voters. Here's a quick reminder of what's on ballots across the Peninsula for the April 2 general election.

Wisconsin referendums

This spring's election includes two statewide referendums brought forth by the Republican-led Legislature that would change the state constitution regarding how future elections are conducted.

Question 1 asks if private donations and grants should be banned from use "in connection with the conduct of any primary, election, or referendum."

It's mainly a reaction to "Zuckerbucks," grants from a nonprofit organization heavily funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg that were distributed to 200 Wisconsin communities, including its five largest cities, to help them conduct the 2020 presidential election and perform voter outreach during the COVID-19 pandemic. A "Yes" vote would put the ban into effect via an amendment to the state constitution.

Question 2 asks if elections and referendums must be conducted only by "election officials designated by law," a reaction to a consultant who advised the city of Green Bay on its 2020 election. The city said the consultant wasn't making decisions and didn't have the authority to do so, but some Republicans say he was essentially helping the city run its election.

State law does say that appointed election officials are the only people allowed to run elections, although the law doesn't specify what that means, and neither does the referendum question. As with Question 1, a "Yes" vote would put the ban into effect via an amendment to the state constitution.

Circuit Court Judge

Two candidates are running for Door County Branch 1 Circuit Court judge to replace D. Todd Ehlers, who is not running for reelection after 24 years serving on the bench.

Seeking the bench are Door County-based attorney Brett Reetz, who has been working primarily as a trial lawyer for 32 years, and Jennifer Moeller, who has served as Door County family court commissioner for the past 12 years. Prior to her post with the county, Moeller was a partner in the Sturgeon Bay-based law firm of Brooks & Moeller, S.C.

The winner of this race will serve a six-year term.

County Board

All 21 Door County Board seats are up for election, but just three of those races are contested and two will be filled by a write-in candidate.

The contested races are in District 3, where incumbent supervisor Roy Englebert faces off with Jacob VandenPlas; District 7, with Claire Morkin facing challenger Wayne Denil, and District 9, with Ryan Shaw and Jonathan Kruse competing to replace retiring Dan Austad.

Meanwhile, Rodney Beardsley in District 8 and Dave Lienau in District 19 are not seeking reelection but no one filed candidacy papers to run for those seats.

County Clerk Jill Lau said with no official candidates, those seats would be offered to the person who wins the highest number of write-in votes in the election. But if those vote-getters don’t accept the seat, the board will ask people to submit letters of interest for the position and appoint someone to fill it for remainder of the term.

District 10 Supervisor Alexis Heim Peter also is not running for reelection, but Phillip R. Rockwell is running unopposed to replace Peter.

All other board members are running unchallenged to retain their seats. Terms last for two years.

School districts

Two of the Peninsula's five school districts have contested races for their school boards.

The Sturgeon Bay School District has five candidates for four seats on its school board, with current board members Angela Kruse, Wayne Spritka and Damion Howard running against Jeffrey Matson and Cathy Meyer. Incumbent Roger Wood is not seeking reelection.

The Southern Door School District has a three-person race for two seats on its board, with incumbent and current board treasurer Janel Veeser facing Adam J. Schopf and Seth Wilson. Board member Josh Jeanquart isn't running to retain his seat.

No contested races are on the ballot for the Gibraltar, Sevastopol or Washington Island school boards.

School board terms run for three years.

City of Sturgeon Bay

Two of the three Sturgeon Bay City Council races up for election are contested this spring. District 2 Ald. Dennis Statz is being challenged by Matthew Huston, while in District 6, Ald. Seth Wiederanders will run against Tom Benzshawel. District 4 Ald. Spencer Gustafson is running unopposed to retain his seat.

Villages

The only contested race for village board trustee in Door County is in Sister Bay, where four candidates filed papers to run for three seats and only one incumbent is seeking reelection.

Incumbent trustee Denise Bhirdo is running against Kurt Harff, Louise Howson and Eric Smith for the three village board slots. Trustees Don Cox and Sarah White, who also were up for reelection, filed noncandidacy papers.

The villages of Egg Harbor, Forestville and Ephraim have uncontested board races, each with two candidates running for the two seats up for election.

All terms run for two years.

Towns

Four Door County towns have contested races for their town boards.

The most competitive race is in Sevastopol, which has four candidates for two supervisor seats up for election. Incumbents Jeanne Vogel and Derek Denil are challenged by Mark Haberli and Trent Olsen.

The Town of Baileys Harbor has three candidates for two board seats, with incumbent supervisors Susan Tishler and Terry McArdle challenged by Paul Kordon.

The Town of Washington also has a three-way race for two board spots. Supervisors Loren Roznai and Lawrence Kahlscheuer are seeking reelection with a challenge from candidate Peter Sownie.

In Gardner, incumbent Kevin Fleischman is challenged by Ted Anderson for the Supervisor 3 seat in Gardner. Glenn Dart is unopposed for his Supervisor 4 seat.

All other town board races this spring – in the towns of Egg Harbor, Gibraltar, Liberty Grove and Nasewaupee – have incumbent supervisors running unopposed to retain their seats.

All terms run for two years.

Also, voters in the Town of Forestville have an election for a Maplewood Sanitary District commissioner, which is a six-year term. Current commissioner Shawn Weatherwax's term is expiring, but no one filed nomination papers for the position so a write-in election will be held.

