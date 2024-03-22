Door County judge candidates discuss reforms, how they'd make a difference in the community

DOOR COUNTY - Two candidates are running for Door County Branch 1 Circuit court judge to replace D. Todd Ehlers, who is not running for reelection after 24 years serving on the bench.

Seeking the judgeship are Door County-based attorney Brett Reetz, who works primarily as a trial lawyer, and Jennifer Moeller, who has served as Door County Family Court Commissioner for the past 13 years and previously was a partner in the Sturgeon Bay-based law firm of Brooks & Moeller, S.C. The winner will serve a six-year term.

The Advocate asked the two candidates to answer a short survey ahead of the April 2 election to let readers know who they are, why they're running and what they believe they can do for the county as a judge. Candidates are listed in alphabetical order; some answers have been edited for length or style but not for content.

For information about registering to vote and polling locations, visit the MyVote Wisconsin website at myvote.wi.gov/en-us.

Jennifer Moeller

Jennifer Moeller, currently Door County Family Court Commissioner, is running for Circuit Court Branch 1 Judge in the April 2 election.

Address: 916 N. Eighth Ave., Sturgeon Bay

Age: 55

Current occupation/highest education level: Door County Family Court Commissioner and Register in Probate. My highest education was my law degree, earned at Marquette University Law School in Milwaukee.

Family: Married to Mark Moeller for 30 years. We have two cats.

How long have you lived in your community? 25 years full time, and summer resident and worker for six years

Legal work experience: I have 17 years of legal experience in the private sector. First, as a corporate attorney for a group of auto dealers. Then, law firm experience serving criminal defendants, small businesses, Milwaukee County’s Employment Commission, the City of Sturgeon Bay, and many individuals with legal problems related to contracts, family matters, schools, probate, real estate and local municipalities, among other things. For the last 13 years, I worked for Door County Circuit Court as the Family Court Commissioner and Register in Probate, appointed by Judge Ehlers and Judge Diltz. A court commissioner’s role in court is like that of a judge.

Public service experience: Sturgeon Bay City Council for two years. I was appointed to the Sturgeon Bay Police and Fire Commission, serving nine years, seven as its president. I was a volunteer attorney for the Legal Aid Society of Door County from 1999 to 2011. For over 20 years, I have served on the Community Coordinated Response Team addressing domestic abuse and sexual assault. I have served on numerous nonprofit boards in the community. I have also served on statewide committees related to probate, guardianship, mental commitments and the Consolidated Court Automation Program.

Contact information: moellerforjudge@gmail.com

Brett Eric Reetz

Door County-based attorney Brett Reetz is running for Door County Circuit Court in the April 2 election.

Address: 9000 W. Meadow Road, Baileys Harbor

Age: 62

Current occupation/highest education level: I am a trial lawyer. I have a Bachelor's of Science in economics and a Juris Doctorate from DePaul University in Chicago. I have passed both the Illinois and Wisconsin Bar examinations.

Family: Wife, Laura; three children, Hadley, Hayden and Hatcher.

How long have you lived in your community? I have lived in Door County for 32 years.

Legal work experience: I have been a trial lawyer for 32 years. I have tried at least 50 jury trials as lead counsel, almost all of them as sole counsel. I have litigated felonies, misdemeanors, civil rights cases, contract cases, divorce and custody, personal injury cases, real estate disputes and chancery cases. I have argued in the Appellate Court and in the Wisconsin Supreme Court. I have practiced as a trial lawyer in the states of Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Florida.

Public service experience: I have done pro bono work for hundreds of individuals, taken hundreds of cases from the Public Defenders’ Office and accepted court-appointed clients who can not afford private pay rates. I am currently working with Brothers Helping Brothers in Green Bay. I am always involved in private charity. My family, at all times, has at least one individual or family in need that we are assisting financially or in another positive way. We do not publicize our private charity.

Contact information: 920-559-9404 or Brettreetz@gmail.com.

Why are you running for office?

Moeller: I have enjoyed 13 years serving as the Door County Family Court Commissioner and Register in Probate. I am well-suited for the challenging work of the courts, including the responsibility of making decisions affecting people’s lives. I have the temperament and demeanor required to respectfully listen to everyone involved in a case; make thoughtful, well-informed decisions; and communicate those decisions. My courtroom is a place of respect for the law and for the people.

Reetz: It is time for me to use my ability, experience, expertise and compassion to give back to the Door County community, which has been so good to me and my family. I have been truly fortunate to establish a successful practice law in Northeast Wisconsin.

What makes you the better candidate for this office?

Moeller: My 13 years' experience as Family Court Commissioner sets me apart. My job as commissioner is a lot like a judge’s job: I run a courtroom, hear cases, apply the law, and make tough, thoughtful, decisions affecting people’s lives. I have the temperament a judge needs. Civility is an essential part of a judge’s work, setting the tone for the courtroom. I am committed to a respectful, dignified, courteous approach to my work. This promotes an environment for people to be heard and fosters justice. Judges are influential leaders in our community, and I have that experience.

Reetz: As a father and husband who has helped thousands of clients through the toughest of times, I have developed a superior skill set that includes legal knowledge, common sense, experience, compassion, wisdom and the courage to be forthright and direct. I have successfully litigated against some of the premier lawyers in the nation. I am well-seasoned in managing crisis, controversy and conflict. I am comfortable speaking to all people, from murderers to billionaires. I have vastly more courtroom experience, including jury selection, rules of evidence, procedure, protocol, case management and ethics, than my opponent.

What kind of effect can you have on the community by serving as a circuit court judge?

Moeller: Throughout my legal career, I have taken time to improve our community as a mock trial coach, mentor, and through my nonprofit service. I am in tune with the needs in our region and the many other people and groups working for a better community. A judge can have a positive influence on state and local efforts to improve our world. The day-to-day work of a judge has far-reaching effects. My hopeful outlook sees the opportunity to positively impact lives in every case. I look forward to serving my community with my pragmatic approach.

Reetz: My broad experience in the courtroom, with all types of individuals and all types of cases, provides me a platform to efficiently, effectively and justly manage caseloads. More importantly, because I have paid my own way though life, been poor and not so poor, because I have raised a family and experienced the very same struggles that most folks have endured, I have a time-honed understanding of people that will allow me to use the power of the bench to not only oversee cases to resolution but to guide individuals on a pathway of self-improvement, knowledge, rehabilitation and inspiration. I am an advocate of personal responsibility and triumph over adversity.

What are your thoughts on criminal justice reforms, such as alternatives to incarceration, that have been brought forward in recent years?

Moeller: Incarceration remains a valuable tool for the criminal justice system. Those working in criminal justice have known for decades that more options are needed. Various alternatives to incarceration have been attempted around the country and studied at length. I applaud Door County for working on bail reform and diversion programs in appropriate cases. Treatment court has helped people on a path to sobriety, taking them out of the criminal justice cycle. Graduates from treatment court can experience richer, sober lives benefiting themselves and everyone around them. I am interested in current discussions regarding a possible separate mental health court.

Reetz: I am against all George Soros-backed policies, especially cashless bail. I am in favor of decriminalizing individuals rather than decriminalizing crimes. To effectively decriminalize individuals, criminal thinking patterns must be terminated. A balanced combination of rehabilitation and incarceration must be found for each defendant. Some defendants are in the business of crime and these must be punished severely. However, most defendants are criminals because of addiction, alcoholism, poverty and broken homes. Consequences for these sorts of defendants should include a predominance of rehabilitative services. Drug, veterans’ and mental health courts are effective tools being used in many jurisdictions.

