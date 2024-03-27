Candidates in Sturgeon Bay, Southern Door school board elections talk about the issues

DOOR COUNTY - Voters in the Sturgeon Bay and Southern Door school districts have decisions to make when they cast ballots in the April 2 general election in contested races to determine who will serve on their respective boards of education.

The Sturgeon Bay School District has five candidates for four school board seats. Current board members Angela Kruse, Wayne Spritka and Damion Howard are being challenged by Jeffrey Matson and Cathy Meyer, with incumbent Roger Wood not seeking reelection.

In the Southern Door district, incumbent and current board treasurer Janel Veeser, Adam J. Schopf and Seth Wilson are running for two available seats, with board member Josh Jeanquart not seeking reelection.

The Advocate asked candidates to answer a short survey to let readers know who they are, why they're running and what issues are important to them and their constituents. Candidates are listed in alphabetical order; some answers have been edited for length or style but not for content.

Southern Door

Adam Schopf

Age: 41

Current occupation/highest education level: Production planner and procurement. High school graduate.

Family: Married to Dana Schopf; two school-aged boys, daughter will start school this fall.

How long have you lived in your community? I have lived in Door County my entire life, the last 10 in the Southern Door community.

Educational and public service experience: None listed.

Contact information: adamschopf@yahoo.com

Janel Veeser

Age: 43

Current occupation/highest education level: Teacher at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College. Master’s degree.

Family: Husband, Justin; children, Hailey (17) and Lance (15).

How long have you lived in your community? 20 years

Educational and public service experience: As a current board member, I have been a part of the negotiation committee, policy committee, scholarship committee and referendum construction committee. Being a part of these committees provide invaluable experience to continue the momentum to move the district in a positive direction. I am also our district’s representative on the CESA 7 Board of Control, which provides me with a network of school board members throughout the CESA 7 district.

Contact information: jmveeser@gmail.com or 920-639-7757

Seth Wilson

Age: 46

Current occupation/highest education level: Sales. B.S. of Technology Education, M.E. of Education.

How long have you lived in your community? 13 years

Family: Married; two children who attend Southern Door schools.

Educational and public service experience: I had been a teacher for 22 years in two Door County public schools and taught under many school boards and administrators.

Contact information: Not listed

Why are you running for the board?

Schopf: I am a Door County native with kids ranging from 4 to 10 years old who attend Southern Door. The community needs a voice on the board. There needs to be more transparency with people to ensure that the concerns of residents, parents and teachers are heard and that they have a voice in educational and administrative decisions.

Veeser: I am running because I believe I can help lead the district into a better place. I’ll admit, I really contemplated whether to run again. Southern Door has faced many challenges over the last three years, and the board has shouldered a lot of negativity. It would be easier to walk away, but I have been truly vested as a board member. I feel an obligation to continue the work on the board to bring the district to a better place.

Wilson: I believe every decision made by the board and administration needs to be made with our students’ education as the priority. What we witnessed with the last capital referendum encouraged me to get involved. I am in the race because our school – the school my children attend – needs honest money management. We need to spend wisely to give our kids the best shot at success. We need to work together to keep our school strong.

What makes you the better candidate for the board?

Schopf: I am a good listener and willing to be a voice for the community, teachers and students. I am a proven problem solver and have honed my skills personally and professionally. A board member must listen to people’s needs, inventory your resources and develop a plan to achieve the best possible solution to the opportunity at hand.

Veeser: I believe that I am the best candidate because of my board experience. Others could argue that the board needs a change in leadership, but I have spent the last four years educating myself on both board policy and the workings of our district. Becoming a strong advocate for the district takes time. I feel that I am able to make a difference. I am not running to fix a particular issue – that’s not how a board works. Rather, I will continue to advocate to make the district the best it can be for students.

Wilson: I bring a unique aspect to the board with a teaching background in technical education. My blend of teaching and commitment to thoughtful decision-making positions me to make a positive impact on our schools and community. This community remains committed to supporting the school, but it’s crucial to ensure accountability in spending. As a board member, I aim to dig deeper into financial decisions to align spending with the community's trust in education quality.

Are there specific issues on which you plan to focus when on the board?

Schopf: Rebuilding relationships with community not directly involved in the school district. I believe some of those relationships have been damaged by the most recent referendum. Trust must be rebuilt with the community by being responsible with taxpayer dollars and being transparent with decisions being made whenever possible. Our community has always been outstanding in supporting our school. As we continue down a path where it will become increasingly more challenging for schools to function, we will continue to need the support of the entire community to be the successful school district we are today.

Veeser: I think the two things that the board needs to focus on are accountability and strategic planning. Accountability needs to be stronger at all levels – the board, the superintendent, district administration and staff. Strategic planning needs to happen at a district level, and high-level goals and standards need to be set. This allows us to make decisions and focus our efforts in the same direction. I envision this to be things that the district deems most important.

Wilson: The board and district must be transparent about the last referendum, explaining decision-making and project funding. Taxpayers deserve clarity on choices affecting education and safety. Some project cuts impacted students and funds should prioritize existing building and technology upgrades. With my background, I bring the ability to ask crucial questions to improving the approval process and enhance communication with the community. As a parent of Southern Door students, I take this role seriously.

Sturgeon Bay

Damion Howard

Did not respond to requests to take part.

Angela Kruse

Age: 53

Current occupation/highest education level: Sales associate at O'Meara's Irish House in Fish Creek. University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh graduate with a B.S. in Radio-TV-Film.

Family: Husband of 28 years, Jon; three children, one in college, one in high school, one in middle school.

How long have you lived in your community? 18 years

Educational and public service experience: I have volunteered in several areas in the county including St. John Bosco School, St. Joseph Church, YMCA and the Sturgeon Bay School District, as well as serving on the Sturgeon Bay Board of Education for the last three years.

Contact information: angiemariekruse@yahoo.com

Jeffrey Matson

Age: 37

Current occupation/highest education level: Senior business development engineer at Fincantieri Marine Group. MBA, Milwaukee School of Engineering.

Family: Married to Nicole Matson; one child in elementary school, one child in middle school.

How long have you lived in your community? Nine years

Educational and public service experience: This will be my first time running for a public office. I do volunteer time as an assistant coach for youth sports as well as the Peninsula Pacers during the Pond Hockey Tournament. I was also a part of the Board of Directors for a startup nonprofit that aimed to improve the child care situation in Door County. Professionally, I serve as the communications chair for the Great Lakes Great Rivers Section of the Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers.

Contact information: Jeffmats.email@gmail.com

Cathy J. Meyer

Age: 48

Current occupation/highest education level: Realtor, ERA Starr Realty, 18 years; and recruiter, Door County Medical Center, 10 years. Bachelor's degree in business management, associate's degree in accounting.

Family: Three sons

How long have you lived in your community? I grew up in Little Sturgeon, moved away for college and returned. I reside in Sturgeon Bay.

Educational and public service experience: I am an educated individual who loves our community and believes in our school district. I want to assist in the growth and support of Sturgeon Bay School District. I have experience serving on a school board in the past.

Contact information: Not listed

Wayne J. Spritka

Age: 51

Current occupation/highest education level: Director, Door County Facilities & Parks; farmer. Associate in science, administration/management.

Family: Married to Naomi Spritka; four children, three in college, one at home.

Educational and public service experience: AMVETS Lifetime member, Coast Guard City Sturgeon Bay Steering Committee, Door County Triathlon, Sturgeon Bay Soccer Club, YMCA Facilities Committee.

Contact information: Not listed

Why are you running for the board?

Kruse: I am running for reelection to the Board of Education with the intention to continue our goals of retaining the quality staff we have in our schools, engaging the community with our faculty and students while being fiscally responsible.

Matson: I am running because I want to help Sturgeon Bay schools to continue to improve and keep producing well-rounded and educated citizens. The school weathered the storm of the past few years and now needs to exceed expectations. My wife and I have kids that are in elementary and middle school and will be directly impacted by decisions made by this board. I want to be a part of the team that ensures that all students get the best outcome possible from the school district.

Meyer: I am running for Sturgeon Bay School Board to support our school, teachers, community, families and children in our community. I have built long-lasting relationships over the years living and working in our community most of my life.

Spritka: My current seat on the school board is by appointment from a board vacancy. My key decision to run is that of continued public service to the community. Having had three children graduate from our great school and a fourth in high school, I felt a need to serve on the board for other families.

What makes you the better candidate for the board?

Kruse: A successful candidate for the board is someone who can listen to a variety of opinions and work within the group to come up with the best solution. As a current member of the Board of Education, I have enjoyed engaging in positive discussions with the purpose of making our school district a place to succeed.

Matson: I believe that my nine years as a resident give me a unique perspective, combined with analytical skills and collaborative working style that make me well-suited for this position. My background in engineering has developed my skills for working with and using data to make sound decisions. My MBA has exposed me to other areas of school board responsibilities to make me a well-rounded candidate. Professionally, I enjoy the challenge of continuous improvement and working to implement incremental changes that will bring out positive improvements.

Meyer: I have volunteered and do volunteer in a variety of things in our community. A few are: Door County Medical Center, Mission & Value Team, since 2022; Door County Medical Center, skilled nursing facility volunteer; Sturgeon Bay Booster Club member, 2018-2022; St. John Bosco School Board, Secretary 2014-2018; Door County Volunteer member; several school and community fundraisers; team parent for several sports for my three sons' teams; various Committees such as SBHS Senior Banquet member; and blood donor.

Spritka: I served our county and subsequently our community in many roles for the last 34 years. That experience on national, regional and local commissions and boards has taught me many things, including patience in governing, listening to and understanding the perspective of others, and decision-making in the best interest of the greater good of everyone served.

Are there specific issues on which you plan to focus when on the board?

Kruse: There is not specific issue on which to focus. My role is to represent my community by doing what I feel is best for our faculty, staff, students and families.

Matson: I believe that we need to continue to make sure that our students are on track to at least meet expectations following the past few years. To do that we need to attract and retain the best educators. Having, and keeping, great educators is the first step in providing an environment where our student can thrice. The schools in our district need to be places where students feel, and are, safe and included. For students to thrive we need to ensure that their basic needs are satisfied. Once their basic needs are met the school can then focus on developing a feeling of belonging and self-esteem.

Meyer: I feel the priorities include, but are not limited to, community engagement, maintenance capital, transparency and support for our teachers, including bringing others to our community, education on several levels in and out of the classroom, continued variety of classes, and programs for all student ages.

Spritka: Four key elements include the continued strengthening of our curriculum in our math, science and reading programs; financial stability that assists with recruitment and retention of our professional teaching staff; identifying and supporting vulnerable children and families in and out of the classroom; and smart facility development that supports the community arts and athletic programing.

Contact Christopher Clough at 920-562-8900 or cclough@doorcountyadvocate.com.

