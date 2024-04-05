'Don't wear your eclipse glasses while driving': Ohio officials share solar eclipse tips

By now, you've probably heard it all when it comes to Monday's solar eclipse: Don't stare at the sun. Prepare for traffic.

But Gov. Mike DeWine and other state officials held one more news conference on Friday to ensure Ohioans are prepared. The 124-mile-wide path of totality will cross the Buckeye State from southwest to northeast, briefly blanketing cities like Dayton, Mansfield, Akron and Cleveland in darkness.

"The last time Ohio experienced a total solar eclipse was 1806," DeWine said. "Edward Tiffin was governor, the capital was in Chillicothe and the state was only three years old. The next total solar eclipse in Ohio won't happen until 2099. There's certainly no better place to experience the eclipse than in the birthplace of aviation."

Gov. Mike DeWine demonstrates how to wear eclipse glasses during a news conference at the Ohio Emergency Operations Center in Columbus on Friday.

State officials expect anywhere from 150,000 to 575,000 visitors, in addition to the 7.2 million Ohioans who live along the path of totality.

DeWine activating Emergency Response Center for eclipse

DeWine also announced Friday that he's activating the Emergency Response Center beginning Sunday until at least Tuesday, a precaution that will allow state agencies to coordinate if problems come up. At this point, the governor is not activating the Ohio National Guard, but members will be on standby if needed.

"We don't always have a lot of time leading up to events, so having 200 years in the making has been very helpful," said Sima Merick, director of the Ohio Emergency Management Agency.

Here are some tips and other information to keep in mind as you get ready for Monday.

Don't wear eclipse glasses while driving

Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks reminded motorists not to wear eclipse glasses while driving − they aren't sunglasses, after all. You also shouldn't pull over on the side of the road to view the eclipse.

Traffic is expected to be the worst immediately afterward, when people decide to hit the road and head home. Officials are encouraging people to hang back and enjoy other activities or even spend the night where they watch the eclipse. For those who brave the roads:

Be patient.

Make sure your gas tank is full.

Bring a cell phone charger, snacks, water and a paper map.

If you travel with family or friends, make sure you have a plan in case you get separated.

Bring water and food for pets if they accompany you, and build in stops for them along the way.

Travelers can monitor traffic conditions at ohgo.com. The OHGO app is also available to download on the Apple and Google app stores.

Gov. Mike DeWine and other state officials discuss eclipse preparations during a news conference at the Ohio Emergency Operations Center in Columbus on Friday.

Don't stare at the sun

It's not safe to look directly at the sun, even through a camera lens or telescope, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Make sure you're equipped with proper eyewear and be aware of online scams for eclipse glasses.

The American Astronomical Society has a list of approved glasses vendors.

How people who are visually impaired can enjoy eclipse

Ohio is offering LightSound technology at state parks and wildlife areas for people who are blind or have low vision. It uses sonification to convert light data into audible tones, which tells listeners where the moon is throughout the eclipse. The devices will be connected to speakers so groups can experience it together.

LightSound will be available at the following locations: Alum Creek State Park, Buck Creek State Park, Delaware State Park, Delaware Wildlife Area Shooting Range, East Harbor State Park, Findley State Park, Geneva State Park, Grand Lake St Marys State Park, Headlands Beach State Park, Hueston Woods State Park, Indian Lake State Park, John Bryan State Park, Kelleys Island State Park, Lake Loramie State Park, Magee Marsh Wildlife Area, Malabar Farm State Park, Maumee Bay State Park, Mohican State Park, Mosquito Lake State Park, Mt. Gilead State Park, Portage Lakes State Park, Punderson State Park, Pymatuning State Park, Spring Valley Wildlife Area Shooting Range, Sycamore State Park, Van Buren State Park, West Branch State Park, Wildlife District Three Office, Wingfoot Lake State Park.

You can help Ohio DNR

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is asking eclipse-viewers to document what they notice about wildlife before, during and after the eclipse. Nocturnal animals may start stirring, while other critters could start making noise.

Those who are interested can share their findings on iNaturalist.

"There's not a lot of great data," Ohio DNR director Mary Mertz said. "There's a lot of anecdotes, but not a lot of great, solid data on what happens. We think crowdsourcing this and using new technology is an opportunity to gather that data."

