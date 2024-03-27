Where could Ohio traffic be bad during the solar eclipse? See the map from ODOT

If you travel for the solar eclipse next month, you may be stuck in traffic for a while.

Officials expect 150,000 to 575,000 visitors when the total solar eclipse casts its shadow over Ohio on April 8. The 124-mile-wide path of totality will cross the state from southwest to northeast, briefly blanketing cities like Dayton, Mansfield, Akron and Cleveland in darkness. Cincinnati and Columbus are just south of totality.

The total eclipse will last only a few minutes, but some of the state's major highways could be jammed for hours as people head home.

To help emergency responders prepare − and give visitors a preview of what could happen − the Ohio Department of Transportation created a map forecasting traffic that day.

ODOT spokesman Matt Bruning said the numbers predict possible demand, not the number of vehicles on the road: "The maps were trying to highlight potential areas of concern for safety agencies − not necessarily 'where to avoid' for the public."

When will eclipse traffic be the worst in Ohio? Where?

ODOT mapped out potential scenarios based on the number of visitors to Ohio: 150,000, 350,000, 575,000 and 625,000. Consultants crunched the numbers using anonymized cellphone location data for a typical day in Ohio and travel patterns in Kentucky and Tennessee during the 2017 eclipse.

The April 8 eclipse will begin in southwest Ohio around 3:08 p.m. and last fewer than four minutes, with the exact time depending on your location.

Southwest and central Ohio may experience some gridlock that morning, and all four models show demand increasing in the hours before the eclipse. But the real snarls are expected once it's over. The heaviest traffic appears in the forecast late afternoon and doesn't appear to ease up for hours.

Bruning said ODOT expects the worst congestion in northwest Ohio around Toledo and Findlay, the closest viewing spot for eclipse tourists from Michigan. Other areas that could be busier than normal include Interstate 71 and Interstate 270 in the Columbus area, Interstate 75 from Dayton to Cincinnati and Interstate 77 between Akron and Canton.

You can view ODOT's forecasting map here.

How can I prepare for eclipse traffic in Ohio?

The biggest piece of advice: Be patient. Motorists should also keep their gas tank full; pack a cellphone charger, water and snacks; and have a paper map on hand in case cell service is bad.

State officials also recommend eclipse-watchers stay put afterward, instead of hitting the road once it's over. To that end, Ohio's tourism arm is promoting other activities in the path of totality, from museums and parks to restaurants and breweries.

Ohioans who live within totality are encouraged to watch the eclipse at or near home.

