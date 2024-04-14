Don't get the 2024 elections twisted. Democracy is indeed on the ballot this November.

Democracy is on the 2024 ballot

For those who worry that President Biden is old and don’t think Vice President Kamala Harris is who you want in the White House, I implore you to examine their differences. Harris defends democracy, has decades of experience in American government, and respects the freedoms and norms that make this country the envy of the world. Trump said he would be a dictator on day one, free insurrectionists, flush out experts in civil service jobs and replace them with loyalists, execute his political enemies, use the military against U.S. citizens, shut down the free press, and turn our back on our allies while ceding domination to autocrats. If the Democrats win, in four years we can vote again. If Trump wins, you will have given away your freedom and vote to replace the U.S. Constitution with an autocratic government. Once in place, strongmen have no reason to do anything for you. I beg you to choose your vote wisely.

Jeanne Martin, West Palm Beach

Post Readers Respond: Donald Trump's legal antics prove there is a two-tiered system of justice in America.

Why's the Speaker at Mar-A-Lago?

The incompetent, and unqualified Speaker of the U.S. House is here in Palm Beach County. Is he coming to ask an indicted former president for orders? Or, is he coming to beg the part-time Mar-a-Lago resident to call off his Georgia bulldog Marjorie Taylor Greene's threat to remove him? Or, is he coming to remind and stress that he, an unknown and irrelevant Louisiana congressman, engineered the scheme to deny Joe Biden confirmation of his victory? Whatever Johnson's nefarious reasons are, the odor will be foul.

David Kahn, Boca Raton

Florida cold-hearted to the poor

The Republican-led Legislature continues to be insensitive to the health and insurance needs of poor people by refusing to consider Medicaid expansion in Florida. Why reject a program that the federal government pays 90% of the costs that will provide insurance to approximately 500,000 people who are poor or who fall into the coverage gap where they make more than the federal poverty level but not enough to qualify for the Affordable Care Act? The Florida Decides Healthcare group is attempting to get over 900,000 signatures to place Medicaid expansion on the ballot in 2026. Do we, in effect, have to install a direct democracy by way of referendums to get anything accomplished? Maybe the self-professed religious among them may consider Matthew 25, where Jesus said "Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me."

Henry Quartullo, West Palm Beach

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: 2024 election choice is clear: Democracy is on the November ballot.