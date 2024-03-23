VP Harris visiting Parkland high school massacre site, will call for more red-flag laws

PARKLAND — Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting a Parkland high school this afternoon where a gunman killed 17 people in 2018, to push for states to use available federal funds to strengthen gun violence prevention programs.

Harris is expected to tour the building where the massacre occurred, alongside U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz and a group of family members who lost their loved ones in the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine's Day in 2018.

According to the White House, Harris will speak after the tour about ways the Biden Administration aims to combat gun violence. One of them is through the launch of a National Extreme Resource Protection Order Resource Center. This center would help states and public agencies optimize the use of red-flag laws, which allow courts to issue orders for firearm removal from individuals at risk to harming themselves or others.

Harris also is expected to call for states without red-flag laws to pass them, and encourage states that already have them to use the millions of available federal dollars for it.

Six years post-Parkland: Six years after Parkland: The complicated legacy of a shocking, saddening school shooting

Of the 21 states that have red-flag laws, only six are using funds from the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which includes about $750 million in federal dollars to implement state crisis intervention programs.

Florida falls on the list of states Harris is calling out for missing out on federal dollars. Last year, Florida’s Democratic congressional delegation criticized Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis because the state did not apply for millions of federal dollars that could have been used for gun violence prevention.

A bullet hole can be seen in a second floor window of the “1200 building,” the crime scene where the 2018 shootings took place, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Harris’ visit through Parkland high school's blood-stained halls

Harris is one of multiple elected officials who has scheduled a visit to the barricaded three-story Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School building. Since 2018, the building hasn’t been touched so that the evidence could be used for court proceedings in trying gunman Nicolas Cruz, who killed 14 students and three staff members. Cruz was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 2022.

U.S. lawmakers and officials, often Democrats, have traveled to Parkland frequently this past year to visit the untouched crime scene before its scheduled demolition this summer. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona visited the shuttered building earlier this year.

Visits to Parkland's crime scene: U.S. education secretary, top House Democrat tour Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting site

Moskowitz, a Democrat who represents Parkland, has spent much of his time in Congress bringing lawmakers to Parkland to tour the building. In a statement before Harris’ visit, Moskowitz described the site as a “literal time capsule of one of the worst mass shootings in American history.”

While serving in the state House, Moskowitz worked with then-Gov. Rick Scott and state Republicans to enact gun safety measures into Florida law after the tragedy.

Carlos Rodriguez of Parkland weeps in the arms of Camila Cortes of Coral Springs as a speaker recalls the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting during a "March for our Lives" event at Pine Trails Park in Parkland in June 2022. Rodriguez and Cortes graduated from the school in 2019.

Advocating for gun violence prevention since the Parkland mass shooting is a top priority for Moskowitz, who was a graduate of Stoneman Douglas. In Congress, he advocates for laws improving gun violence prevention efforts and touts Florida’s red-flag laws, which have been used thousands of times since their implementation, and which he helped craft.

Scott, who signed these gun safety reforms into law after the shooting, said in a statement before Harris’ visit that he continued to stand behind the reforms he made in 2018, but accused the Biden Administration of encouraging red-flag laws such as one in California that “abandons due process to more quickly and easily take constitutional rights away from law-abiding Americans.”

Stephany Matat is a politics reporter for The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY-Florida network. Reach her at smatat@pbpost.com. Support local journalism: Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Harris visits blood-stained halls of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High