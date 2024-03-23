Trump asks, 'Better off today than 4 years ago?' Biden says yes, voters seem to disagree.

Donald Trump resurrected an iconic Ronald Reagan question from 44 years ago, and President Joe Biden answered it by reminding Americans of the COVID-19 pandemic and business shutdown.

In a social media post on Monday, Trump simply asked in all capital letters: "Are you better off than you were four years ago?"

The Biden campaign responded on Thursday by airing a commercial "reminding voters about what their lives actually looked like four years ago: March Madness canceled, stockpiling toilet paper, businesses shut down, proms cancelled, as thousands of loved ones died every single day."

The ad is a collage of images of empty supermarket shelves, car lines for food donations, a quarantined elderly woman, ill hospital patients, a makeshift morgue and then-President Trump talking about ingesting "disinfectants" and rating his response to the crisis a "10" and saying "I don't take responsibility at all" and that the 1,000 people a day death toll "is what it is."

"Trump wants to talk about ‘four years ago?’ Let’s talk about it," the campaign said in a statement accompanying the unveiling of the roughly 40-second spot that also said "Trump failed to prepare for" the pandemic "and then couldn’t lead when we needed him the most."

This week marks the first time the pandemic, declared four years ago this month, entered the 2024 campaign debate. The global crisis ranks among the top national emergencies of the past century, along with the Great Depression, the bombing of Pearl Harbor that roped Americans into World War II, the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and the Great Recession of the late 2000s.

But the crisis that irrevocably changed ways of life across the United States had been largely absent from the current presidential campaign. Analysts said Americans' profound resentment toward COVID policies and restrictions that upended the early years of the decade provided neither camp with a clear advantage.

"It's not a great differentiator between the two of them," said Chris Tuttle, a senior fellow at the New York-based Council on Foreign Relations, of why neither presidential candidate could gain an advantage. "And you're dealing with a lot of hangover effects and a generalized perception among the general public that there was an overreaction."

Kevin Wagner, a political science professor and pollster at Florida Atlantic University, noted that most polls, including the ones FAU has done in partnership with Mainstreet Research, ask about topics prevalent on voters' minds, from immigration to incivility. COVID-19 isn't one of them.

"My suspicion is that it probably wouldn't have gotten picked a lot," Wagner said earlier this month. "It's not at the forefront of most people's minds right now, for whatever reason."

Republican nominee Ronald Reagan asked voters, "Are you better off now than you were four years ago?" in a 1980 debate with Democratic President Jimmy Carter.

Will Reagan quote work for Trump?

That was until Trump opened the box with the Reagan quote.

The 40th president asked the quesiton as a drop-the-mic moment in a 1980 presidential debate. Reagan, the GOP nominee, posed the question in a televised face-off with incumbent President Jimmy Carter, and won the contest and election in a landslide.

Whether the question works for Trump remains to be seen.

Carol Bishop Mills, a professor at the School of Mass Communication & Multimedia Studies at FAU, said Trump's posting of the question may have lacked self-insight, given the country in the spring of 2020 was mired in the national and global coronavirus-fueled economic shutdown.

"Four years ago we were fighting with people over toilet paper in the middle of a Costco aisle and using coffee filters if you couldn't find any," Mills said. "So I did think they are misguided in asking that particular question."

Trump's message on economics resonates with voters, polls show

But Trump has hammered home, in rally speeches and social media posts, that Americans of all walks of life "were better off under" his administration and has touted "MAGAnomics" as far superior to "Bidenomics."

The message seems to be gaining traction as polls show voters agree with the former president.

A CBS News/YouGov survey issued this month had 46% of respondents rating Trump's term as excellent or good, while just 33% of them said the same about Biden's administration. And 65% said the economy was good under Trump versus just 38% said the same about the past three years under Biden.

The poll is not an outlier.

An NBC News survey of voters released in February showed 55% said they felt Trump "would be better" when it comes to "dealing with the economy" and just 33% said Biden, a 22-point gap.

And an FAU-Mainstreet Research poll issued this week showed that those between the ages 18 and 34 chose Trump by a landslide, 54.4% to 36.6%, over Biden. The gap narrowed but still favored the former president in the 35-to-49 bracket, 48% to 43.6%.

One factor in that result, Mills and others say, is that younger Americans are still struggling financially, and with the fallout of pandemic policies, and generally feel dissatisfied and discontented with their economic standing.

That is the prevailing view the Biden camp seeks to change with the ad, and Biden's travels to swing states to tout the economic gains under his administration. The president's team is pointing out that under Trump almost 10 million Americans lost their jobs, almost doubling the number in the Great Recession, while Black and Hispanic unemployment shot up to nearly 10% in 2020 and estimated 9.4 million small businesses closed.

