Donald Trump's legal antics prove there is a two-tiered system of justice in America.

The most recent "political" attack against President Biden has caused me to rethink the concept of "equal justice." The former president routinely threatens judges, their staff and their families. He screams, snarls, bullies and whines. The recent video depicting President Biden lying on the floor of a MAGA truck with his hands and feet tied is an obvious violent, physical threat against the president of the United States. Isn't that a crime?

Had any ordinary citizen done the same, they'd be bloodied and battered and in jail within hours. But not the former president. He performs with impunity. Yet, he's not held to account. The judicial system operates at a snail's pace where he's concerned. So, is he above the law? When he says he'll be a dictator and jail his opponents and execute generals and deport immigrants and there will be Blood Baths, believe him. We're seeing a preview of what life will be like under authoritarian rule: public verbal abuse, constant criticisms, scathing attacks on social media and graphic threats against anyone who opposes him. Not a rosy picture for "We The People."

Joel A. Elin, Lake Worth

The response to Donald Trump's legal antics proves America has a criminal justice system that favors the privileged.

Does Trump cheat at golfm too?: Donald Trump claims two more golf championships at Trump International West Palm Beach

Libraries remain a community asset

A priceless celebration, where? Why, right at one of our public libraries. Fit a visit into your plans. The card and entrance to one of these delightful places is free. Enter the sliding doors to rooms, alcoves and comfy chairs highlighted by the sound of quiet. Your perfect getaway in busy Palm Beach County. Bring the children of all ages to areas dedicated just to their age. Join me now during National Library Week (April 7-13) or any day to devour a best seller or the latest non-fiction. Why not become a Friend of the Library while you’re at it? Should there be a second chance at life, I’m coming back as Marian the Librarian. Happily sharing all the excitement of today’s library.

Marian Brovero, West Palm Beach

Rebuttal not newsworthy

A recent letter to the editor complained about the 'liberal bias' of the Palm Beach Post for their decision to publish a cartoon depicting former President Trump as a huckster of Bibles. The problem with this letter is that it contained no substantive, meaningful criticisms of the cartoon. I would suggest that the author is merely upset at an accurate portrayal of Trump and, since they cannot argue any facts about the cartoon, is pounding the table. Such noisemaking is not worthy of being published.

Alaric Lurie, Delray Beach

God's congresswoman

I can't believe that Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had the chutzpah and stupidity to publicly say that the earthquake and the solar eclipse are God's way of punishing us and telling us to repent. If she really believes that, she should be aware that the God of the New Testament preached love and tolerance and not the hate and divisiveness that she preaches.

Ellie Schweitzer, Palm Beach Gardens

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Donald Trump's antics keep proving there's no equal justice in America